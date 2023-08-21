"It's the city of champions for a reason": Kobe Bryant reveals why Lakers don't hang up division or conference championships banners

The late Kobe Bryant is known as an intense competitor in basketball who will do whatever it takes to win. Having played for the Los Angeles Lakers in his 19-year NBA career, he feels that the franchise doesn't settle for anything less than winning a championship.

Looking back, Bryant has given five championships to the Lakers in seven NBA Finals appearances. Being the face of the franchise during his 19-year run, for Bryant, being a Laker is being more than just being fortunate to play in the NBA.

"Truthfully, it is about winning," said Bryant. "You have a responsibility to the city of Los Angeles to bring championship banners back to where they belong. That is your responsibility. To understand that, nothing else matters."

From 1997 to 2016, the Lakers also had two NBA Western Conference championships, one NBA Western Conference Finals loss, five semi-finals playoff finishes and three first-round exits.

For some NBA teams, just reaching the playoffs or getting deep into the post-season is already celebrated, but not for the Lakers, says Bryant.

"Second place does not matter. Second place means that you are the first loser," Bryant said. "You have that mentality here, that is what gets it here. This franchise is not about hanging division banners. It does not hang conference championships. We hang one banner and one banner only and that is NBA titles."

Kobe Bryant defines what greatness is while being a part of the Los Angeles Lakers

The legendary career of Kobe Bryant was honored by inducting him into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame along with Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. He plays to win and hopes his legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers would be defined by the championships he brought to the city.

"Hopefully, my Laker legacy would be that of a champion," said Bryant. "Yes, that is why we play. That is the most important thing. It's number one, it's not about how much you like the person, it is not about how many points that person scored, it is not about how many assists that person had, it is how many championships that they bring to the city of Los Angeles. That is the most important thing."

Wearing purple and gold comes with the responsibility of winning the NBA's ultimate prize. Having the right winning mindset is everything for the Lakers and the pressure might not be for everyone playing in the league, according to Bryant.

"You have to start there, you have to understand that. That's what this is and you may not like it and you may think it sucks, you may think it is not great sportsmanship-- get over it. It is what it is. The city of champions for a reason," Bryant said.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently tied with rival Boston Celtics for the most NBA championships won at 16 each. The last championship that the franchise won was back in 2020 when LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the team inside the NBA bubble.

