"It’s coming to an end soon" - LeBron James shares feelings on NBA All-Star Weekend ahead of his 21st appearance

LA Lakers star LeBron James is set to play in his record-setting 21st NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in San Francisco, California. James will play as part of Shaquille O'Neal's hand-picked team, "Shaq's OGs," in the NBA's new format that features four teams to play on Sunday.

Ad

As James continues his 22nd season, his final participation in the league's showcase may be imminent. The future Hall of Famer hasn't, however, provided a firm response on his anticipated retirement from basketball.

However, he acknowledged that he feels his career is coming to a close and that it's difficult not to make the most of his 21st All-Star Game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There ain’t going to be that many times left. So you take it all in and you don’t take it for granted. It’s coming to an end soon,” James said in an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

James, who turned 40 on Dec. 30, 2024, is still going strong with the Lakers. With his age, the four-time champion can still be the go-to guy for the Lakers. The four-time MVP has played 48 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists on 39.5% shooting from deep.

The fact that he has the opportunity to tutor Luka Doncic is even more remarkable. The team agreed to the Dallas Mavericks' offer to trade Doncic for Anthony Davis before the trade deadline. With that agreement, James will be able to mentor a younger player who shares his style of play.

Ad

Also read: "Too Tough" - LeBron James lauds JuJu Watkins' 38-pt outing in USC’s upset over #1 UCLA

NBA insider addressed LeBron James' eventual retirement

There's no denying that LeBron James may soon decide to retire from basketball. Despite all that he has previously done, James is not yet prepared to leave the game. It appears that the Lakers great will not be retiring anytime soon, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Ad

“Unlike other people, I don’t think the end is near for LeBron James. I think he’s got runway left. I think he can still be an All-NBA player next year. I see no reason why, a year from now, they can’t be a team that is really hunting for that top spot—that title,” Windhorst said (8:18).

Ad

Ad

After the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in 2023, James discussed the prospect of retirement. The 2004 Rookie of the Year, however, stated that he could play for at least five to seven more years in an interview conducted on his 40th birthday.

Unfortunately for his fans, James said he won't do that. Since then, the latest talk about his retirement was in an interview with McMenamin.

Also read: "You wanna play with LeBron James and Luka Doncic or not?" - NBA fans react to Dalton Knecht's behavior following his Lakers' comeback

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback