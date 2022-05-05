“It’s consistently being at a level of enjoyable assassins time” - Kyrie Irving feels like he’s slowly crawling into his prime

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving has been dazzling basketball fans around the world with his ability on the basketball court. He has been of the most dangerous offensive players in the league during his time in the NBA. There's no denying that Irving has the ability to takeover a game with his lethal scoring ability.

The 2021-22 NBA season was a rollercoaster of a year for the Nets superstar. After refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Kyrie Irving was in and out of the lineup due to laws set by the state of New York. Once he did did return to the court, it didn't take long for him to show why he's such a special talent in the NBA.

After an early exit in the playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets will head into the offseason with plenty of questions. One of the first questions involves Irving's future with the team.

The superstar guard has a player option this summer, although it's expected that the Nets organization could look to sign Kyrie to an extension. In a recent episode of "The ETCs with Kevin Durant," Irving spoke about how he believes he is still slowly crawling into his prime years, saying:

"I'll say it again, I feel like I'm slowly crawling into it. Just as my talent becomes much more of a canvas for me to work with in the summertime and in the season, you know, finding motivation is playing different styles and figuring out what works for you. But I think at this point in my progress I crawl into it's consistently being at a level of enjoyable assassins time."

Kyrie Irving hoping for big upcoming season

All eyes will be on the Brooklyn Nets this summer, as the team hopes to get back on track and make a serious run towards an appearance in the NBA Finals. After dealing with a number of controversies, including Irving’s vaccination situation, the team found themselves sliding down the standings in the Eastern Conference.

NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports trib.al/eypmzbb "Just had to sit in that hot seat for a little bit and deal with it. The life of a martyr, bro.” Kyrie Irving on The ETCs podcast. @SBondyNYDN "Just had to sit in that hot seat for a little bit and deal with it. The life of a martyr, bro.” Kyrie Irving on The ETCs podcast. @SBondyNYDN trib.al/eypmzbb

If Kyrie Irving does decide to sign an extension with the Nets, the roster will still feature a deep amount of depth that could make Brooklyn a dangerous team yet again. The Nets are going to need to stay healthy and build some chemistry for the upcoming season.

One of the biggest pieces to the puzzle will also be star wing Ben Simmons, who has yet to play a game since being acquired before the NBA's trade deadline. He will now undergo surgery on a herniated disc in his back in a bid to bring him back to full fitness.

