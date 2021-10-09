“It’s controlled chaos” - Duncan Robinson on Miami Heat teammate Kyle Lowry’s knack of pushing the tempo of the game

Duncan Robinson has lauded his Miami Heat teammate Kyle Lowry for his ability to push the tempo of games, calling it 'controlled chaos'.

Lowry has made a brilliant start to his Heat career, putting in solid performances in both preseason games for the three-time NBA champions. He put up five rebounds and ten assists against the Rockets, with his ability to dictate play particularly standing out.

Lowry's Miami Heat teammate Duncan Robinson spoke with Travis Read on his podcast,about Lowry's ability to impact the tempo of games, saying:

"I said this in my postgame presser. It's controlled chaos. But it's so beautiful because it's like, he plays at such a pace that when you are watching sometimes it's like ridiculous like he could shut the ball down the court."

Robinson continued:

"It's calculated playing with pace and pushing the tempo. He has this unbelievable ability to know when to do that, and know when to be like alright, we need to slow down now."

Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat this offseason in a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was the franchise cornerstone of the Canada-based team for several years. Lowry played a key role as the team's starting point guard during their 2019 championship win, etching his name in Toronto Raptors' history.

Kyle Lowry is revered as one of the best two-way players in the league. That's because he can excel ar the offensive end, and can be a nuisance on the defensive end. His versatility allows him to play both on and off the ball. Lowry is a brilliant three-point shooter, possessing the ability to drive to the cup.

Moreover, his rugged personality and physical style of defense fit the Miami Heat perfectly. The Heat are renowned for suffocating teams both on the perimeter and the paint. In Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, Erik Spoelstra has two capable playmakers who can play stellar defense and contribute with valuable intangibles and leadership.

Kyle Lowry averaged 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game on a 43-39-87 shooting split for the Toronto Raptors last season. He will look to take that up a notch in the 2021-22 NBA campaign. The Miami Heat turned in a dismal performance in the 2021 NBA playoffs, getting swept at the hands of eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the first round.

Pat Riley will hope the gamble on Kyle Lowry works out, and the former Houston Rockets star can play a key role in the Miami Heat making a deep playoff run next season.

