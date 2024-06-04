"It's not a decision I regret" - Shaq candidly speaks on parting ways with Penny Hardaway and Orlando Magic to join Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't regret leaving Penny Hardaway and the Orlando Magic in 1996 to join the LA Lakers in free agency. O'Neal candidly spoke about his decision to join the Lakers, wherein he won three NBA championships with Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson.

In a recent appearance on "The Draymond Green Show," O'Neal discussed his time with the Magic and how he doesn't regret leaving the Magic after just four seasons. He explained why he joined the Lakers with help from the legendary Jerry West.

"Here during the Olympics '96, me and Uncle Jerome, we were at Magic City (in Atlanta) doing what we do at Magic City. My agent called, it's like 2:30 a.m. he said, 'Got a call. I need you to come to the hotel.' I said, 'For what?' He said, 'Come.' I get there and it's the great Jerry West. He said, 'You want the good news or the bad news?'"

The bad news was that the LA Lakers couldn't pay him $150 million, but the good news was they could pay him $120 million. Shaquille O'Neal wanted to give the Orlando Magic a chance but they were nowhere near close to offering him that kind of money, so he signed with the Lakers.

Shaq explained:

"My mom needed a new house even though she didn't, that's all I'm thinking. Even though I'm always thinking about what me and Penny could have done, it's not a decision I regret. Because when it comes to family and it comes to making decisions, I make the decision as a leader, as a general, and if it happens to be the wrong decision, that's something I can live with."

After a rough first three years with the LA Lakers, the arrival of Phil Jackson as head coach in 1999 meant that Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were ready to win. That's exactly what they did from 2000 to 2002, winning three straight NBA championships.

Shaq had his best years with the Lakers, winning three NBA Finals MVPs and one regular season MVP. He also established himself as quite possibly the most dominant big man the game has ever seen.

Shaq becomes first player in Orlando Magic history to get his jersey retired

It was long overdue, but despite his short stint with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O'Neal became the first player in franchise history to get his jersey retired. The Magic honored "Superman" back in February by raising his No. 32 jersey in the rafters of the Kia Center.

With the honor bestowed upon him, O'Neal became the third player in NBA history to get his jersey retired by three different teams, joining Pete Maravich and Wilt Chamberlain. The LA Lakers and Miami Heat have also retired O'Neal's No. 34 and No. 32 jerseys, respectively.