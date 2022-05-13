"It's the difference between Giannis having 0 titles & a month from 2 titles & 2 Finals MVPs" - Nick Wright outlines the moments that have made 'Greek Freak' a worldbeater in postseason

The playoffs are where stars make a name for themselves and we are currently witnessing it with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Down as much as 14 to the Boston Celtics in a pivotal Game 5, he rallied his team late en route to scoring 40 points and securing a win.

Still early in his career, we have already seen countless big performances from Giannis in the playoffs. Due to his ability to elevate his game on the big stage, the former MVP is on the fast track to being one of the best players to ever step foot in the NBA.

Following his incredible showing in Game 5, FS1's Nick Wright was quick to praise the Bucks star for his efforts. He even went as far as to say it was one of the most pivotal moments of his career in terms of his legacy.

Without these showings, Wright does not feel Giannis would be viewed the same way he is now. Wright said:

"The difference between being one of the grates and one of the greatest are these moments... It's the difference between Giannis having 0 titles and a month from two titles and 2 Finals MVPs."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the fast track to greatness

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Game 2

At this point, it is hard to deny that Giannis is one of the most transcendent talents the NBA has ever seen. Despite only being 27-years-old, he has already accomplished just about everything a player can do. An incredible feat considering he was far from a sure thing after being drafted 15th overall back in 2013.

Despite being without their second-best player, the Bucks still look like a legitimate threat to repeat as champions. This would not be possible without the stellar play of Antetokounmpo this postseason.

Dating back to his MVP seasons, Antetokounmpo has been the most unstoppable force in the NBA. The way he's dominated opposing defenses can only draw comparisons to the likes of Shaq. Even with an inconsistent outside shot, the Bucks star cannot be slowed down.

One thing that puts Antetokounmpo among the greats is the fact that he won't be denied in pursuit of his goals. Many agreed that Boston had the personnel to slow him down, and while they had some success, he still found ways to do damage.

Wright brought up two good instances of Antetokounmpo cementing his legacy and there are still so many more. Easily the one that stands out most is him going for 50 points in a finals-clinching win against the Phoenix Suns.

Seeing as how the NBA has no answer for the Bucks' franchise cornerstone, there is no telling how many legacy-altering performances we will see moving forward.

