Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman is perhaps one of the most polarizing figures to step foot in the NBA. Some have praised his tenacity on the court and hard work, which helped him lead the NBA in rebounds from 1991 to 1998. While his greatness can’t be denied, many question it due to Rodman’s behavior sometimes.

One such incident was when Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon criticized Rodman for his acts, calling him "disgusting." This came after the NBA suspended the Worm for kicking cameraman Eugene Amos during a game at Minnesota.

During the game, Rodman missed a free throw and went after the ball for the rebound. Unfortunately, the Worm failed to grab the rebound and tripped on some camera equipment kept close to the line. Upset about his fall, Rodman rose and kicked EAmos in the groin.

As a result, Dennis was suspended for 11 games and had to pay a $200,000 settlement to Amos. Including the money lost from Rodman’s suspension, this incident is estimated to have cost him about $1 million.

Olajuwon did not mince words while sharing his thoughts on the matter.

"What's so sad about the situation is that he knows what he's doing," Olajuwon said, via The Oklahomen. He needs to be ignored, but the media can't get enough of him. That shows the direction we are going. This is what young children see.

They think that's cool. He's influencing kids. He's corrupting society, and we're giving him the opportunity to do it. He's getting the endorsements. He's capitalizing on it. It's disgusting.”

Although the Houston Rockets legend criticized Rodman at the time, the two reconciled later.

How Dennis Rodman’s jersey habit forced the Chicago Bulls to adapt

The eccentric Dennis Rodman used to throw his game-worn jerseys into the crowd after each match. This posed a problem for the Bulls as game-worn jerseys of recognizable players often fetch high prices.

But Rodman was determined to throw his jersey to fans, so the Bulls had to get creative. Former Bulls guard John Salley told BigBoyTV that Chicago had to alter Rodman’s jerseys because of this.

“So, Dennis Rodman, at the end of every Chicago game, used to take his jersey off and throw it in the stands," Salley said. "What people don't realize is that Dennis didn't wear (the original jerseys) - he wore just the regular jerseys that you can get from the store. 'Cause, the NBA was like, 'Yo dawg, you throwing them away.'”

With this rule in place, Rodman could throw as many game-worn jerseys into the crowd as he wanted. The fans didn’t know Rodman wasn’t wearing the original jerseys the rest of the league wore. Despite this change, Rodman’s impact on the Bulls remained significant.

