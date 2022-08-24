"It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD s**t" - 3x All-Defensive selection blames Kevin Durant for teams not signing free agents in hope of trading for him

Kevin Durant jokingly tweeted "#BlameKD" when Patrick Beverley accused him of freezing free agency this summer. Beverley believes teams didn't sign free agents because they wanted to make a trade for Durant.

Durant's trade request has stirred up a lot of drama this summer. There have been rumors linking him to Memphis, Miami, Golden State, Phoenix, New Orleans and Boston. Durant eventually decided to stay in Brooklyn and honor his contract with the Nets, the team announced Tuesday. But Beverley believes Durant is to blame for so many players not getting contracts this offseason. He tweeted:

"Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang"

Although not entirely true, there is a lot of validity to what Beverley tweeted. Many teams were ready to trade their future to get Durant, affecting the lives of several players and their families. KD's June 30 trade request, followed by Rudy Gobert's lavish deal to Minnesota, essentially froze free agency.

Brooklyn Nets are in a tough spot after Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request

Nets fans might be celebrating that their superstar forward is staying, but it isn't going to be an easy path to a championship. He is one of the league's greatest players, but the locker room may not be on the same page.

Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai that Brooklyn would have to choose between him or coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. That demand came in a meeting with Tsai earlier this month. However, Tsai, Nash and Marks met with Durant to discuss the situation on Monday, according to a statement from the Nets.

Nash now has to share a locker room with Durant after KD asked for him to be fired. Moreover, according to a New York Post source, Kyrie Irving hated the duo as well:

"Kyrie Irving hates these guys," the source said. "He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."

Irving, Durant and Nash now have to hash out all the differences in order to win a championship. The locker room could be toxic with two disgruntled stars playing against their wills.

