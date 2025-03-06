"It's not even close"- Steve Kerr bluntly separates Steph Curry from 'genetic marvels' LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes Steph Curry is different from the greatest players ever.

On Wednesday, Kerr shared his thoughts on 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs." The former NBA Coach of the Year said that Curry is a distinct superstar, as the two-time MVP impacted the game differently.

"Steph is the most unique superstar of all time," Kerr said. "He broke barriers. He changed the game. What he does to this day is unique to himself. ... The way he impacts the game is different."

Kerr added that Curry differs from "genetic marvels," like LA Lakers' LeBron James, NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, and Kerr's former Chicago Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan. He declared that his point guard is the best player "from a skills standpoint."

"When you have the conversations about who's the greatest ever, you automatically go to these genetic marvels," Kerr said. "LeBron, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain, whoever else. Steph doesn't fit that normal mold. ... From a skills standpoint, it's not even close. He is the greatest ever from a skills standpoint."

In the show, Kerr agreed with the statement of four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal on a TNT show that Curry should be added to the greatest of all-time conversation.

Steph Curry is widely regarded as one of the greatest shooters in history. In 2022, the 11-time All-Star became the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Kerr was hired in 2014 and immediately led Golden State to a championship in his first season on the bench. He then guided the franchise to a dominant run, winning four titles in eight years.

Steve Kerr's coaching career could be connected to Steph Curry

On the same episode of "Willard and Dibs," Steve Kerr said that his coaching career may be connected with Steph Curry's playing career. Curry is in his 16th NBA season, while Kerr has been with the Golden State Warriors for 11 years.

When asked about his thoughts on his successful coaching career, Kerr implied that calling the shots of a basketball team has an expiration date, adding that it is essential for every coach to know that.

"I think every coaching job has an expiration date," Kerr said. "It's important for all parties involved to be aware of that."

Time is ticking for Golden State. Draymond Green turned 35 on Tuesday, while Steph Curry will be 37 on March 14. After missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors hope to position themselves for a deep postseason run and maximize the remaining years of its aging stars.

