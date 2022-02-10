"It’s the EVERYTHING for me though!!" - LeBron James dotes on wife Savannah after she puts up her first reel on Instagram

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson had been together since high school before getting married in 2013. In addition to the longevity of their relationship, it seems like love is always in the air inside the James' household or even on their social media accounts.

In a recent post on Instagram, Savannah shared her first reel on the platform, showing off her very beautiful black dress. Her long locks were also on full display as she captioned the reel: "It’s the hair flip for me."

Two hours later, LeBron James commented on his wife's Instagram post. "The King" was obviously enamored by the beauty of his "Queen."

"It’s the EVERYTHING for me though!!" James wrote.

Savannah has been on LeBron's side through everything in his life and career. They have three children together, sons Bronny and Bryce, and daughter Zhuri. Bronny is expected to make it to the NBA in a few years, fulfilling his father's dream of playing together before retiring.

In addition to being the wife of "The King," Savannah serves as the vice president of the LeBron James Family Foundation. She's also an interior designer by profession and handles several businesses.

Complete opposite for LeBron James' life on the court at the moment

The life of "The King" outside basketball seems to be happy and successful. He goes out with his wife on dates, while also supporting his two sons' basketball journey as high schoolers. However, it's the complete opposite for James on the court this season.

The LA Lakers reached a new low on Wednesday night after they lost to the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The game was close all throughout and the Lakers looked like the better team until the last moments of the fourth quarter.

Anfernee Simons took over in the final minutes, scoring 29 points to lead the Blazers to a 107-105 win against the Lakers. The Blazers were playing with just nine players after making a bunch of trades. Damian Lillard is still out recovering from abdominal surgery.

Meanwhile, LeBron finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. It was another amazing performance from James, but it was not enough. Anthony Davis added 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five blocks, but he took just 11 shots and none in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers played without Russell Westbrook for the first time this season, with James acting as point guard. Despite dishing out seven assists, James had six turnovers. It only gets tougher for the Lakers as they face the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz in their next two games.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra