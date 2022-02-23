"It's a full Hall of Fame career better" - Kevin Wildes presents an interesting take on the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate

The Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate has sparked a lot of conversations regarding who is really the greatest of all time. With a number of experts on both sides of the argument, Kevin Wildes of First Things First offered an interesting take on the subject.

Explaining his opinion on the GOAT debate, Wildes attempted to convey the difference between Michael Jordan and LeBron James by using a thought-provoking example.

"No.1, all the counting stats are going to go LeBron because he didn't go to North Carolina, like Jordan did. So we have to take Jordan's national championship and throw it in the garbage. And Jordan also retired to play baseball and came back and retired again and then came back. So, his career is a little bit more- not standard, as LeBron's is."

"But here's my biggest thing. I'm going to invent a player here: guy with 2 titles, 2 Finals MVP, league MVP, 3 All-Defense teams, 1 DPOY & 9 scoring titles. Do you think that player is one of the best players of all time? Definitely a Hall of Famer if you had that resume. That's the difference between LeBron & Jordan. Everyone's says it's close, it's not. It's a full HOF career better. So he's still chasing and the counting numbers you can give me, but those accolades are a full HOF player better."

Wildes added to his comments by saying that while LeBron will continue to rise in the counting stats argument, the difference between James and Michael Jordan is not as small as people make it out to be.

Sharing the panel with Nick Wright, the constant back and forth regarding the matter often just tends to highlight the greatness of both players.

With both players sharing immense mutual respect, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game saw the two in attendance for the NBA 75 event.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James featured in the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team

LeBron James and Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Although the argument regarding who is the greatest of all time continues to see interesting developments from both sides, LeBron James and Michael Jordan shared the stage together as members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Honoring the 75 greatest players the NBA has seen for their 75th anniversary, the NBA 75 event saw the likes of past legends such as Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar alongside modern day superstars such as Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jordan and James showed mutual respect for each other at the event. As living legends in the sport of basketball, being mentioned alongside the star-studded roster of the Anniversary Team was one of the highlights of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The GOAT debate continues to gather steam as LeBron James and the LA Lakers find themselves in a precarious spot this season. With the season's results playing a significant impact on LeBron's legacy, it will be interesting to see how King James will save the Purple and Gold from this predicament.

