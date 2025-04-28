"It’s a fun challenge": Luka Doncic gets 100% real on fueling Lakers comeback after being at crossroads with playoffs elimination

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers are now one loss away from a first-round exit after the Minnesota Timberwolves stormed back from a double-digit deficit and leaned on Anthony Edwards’ heroics to take Game 4, 116-113, on Sunday and grab a 3-1 series lead.
Reflecting on the hole the Lakers now find themselves in during his first playoff run with the team, Doncic said he embraces the challenge and believes the deficit should fuel the Lakers as they fight to stay alive.
“It's a fun challenge,” he said postgame. “We should have extra motivation in order to win these next three games. It's going to be very hard. Every possession is going to matter, we got to go 100% no matter what.”
Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 38 points on 13-for-28 shooting in Game 4, supported by LeBron James’ all-around effort of 27 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks.
Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves chipped in 23 and 17 points respectively, but it wasn’t enough as the Timberwolves dominated the fourth quarter 32-19 to steal the win.
“It's definitely disappointing, but nothing is lost,” Doncic said. “We haven't lost nothing yet. (It’s first to four wins), and we just got to still believe it.”
Edwards fueled Minnesota’s win with a monster 43-point, nine-rebound, six-assist outing on 12-for-23 shooting, with Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels contributing 25 and 15 points, respectively.
The Lakers' struggles defending the paint continued, as they were outscored 48-30 inside. Minnesota’s bench also made a huge difference, outscoring the Lakers’ reserves 25-6.
Luka Doncic says no excuse for Lakers’ Game 4 loss
Luka Doncic had his worst showing of the series in Game 3, finishing with just 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting, a performance Lakers coach JJ Redick attributed to Doncic being sick and vomiting in the hours leading up to the game.
But outside of that, Doncic has hit the 30-point mark in every other game, including tonight, and said he felt much better, meaning the Lakers couldn't blame health for the Game 4 loss.
“I’ve been mostly laying down, just not doing anything, just trying to get some rest,” he said. “Today, I feel better. There's no excuse not winning this game.”
Game 5 shifts back to LA, tipping off Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.
