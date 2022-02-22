"It's G-O-L-D for G-O-A-T" - Kevin Wildes claims both Michael Jordan and Steph Curry outshined LeBron James at his own turf at the All-Star weekend

While many expected LeBron James to be the center of attention, Warriors superstar Steph Curry and NBA legend Michael Jordan had fans buzzing after the All-Star weekend.

With the All-Star Game in Cleveland, fans expected James to return to his home state and put on a show. But it was Curry and Jordan who starred the most.

The NBA honored its Top 75 players Sunday, and fans went crazy when Jordan was announced. There was even a moment when Jordan and James embraced each other. Once the game took place, Curry then made his presence felt as he won the All-Star Game MVP award.

On "First Things First" on Monday, analyst Kevin Wildes said Jordan and Curry stole the spotlight:

"It's G-O-L-D for G-O-A-T...Jordan won the weekend...Steph won the game itself...This was supposed to be LeBron's weekend."

Steph Curry, Michael Jordan put on a show at All-Star weekend

The moment shared between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, two of the NBA's greatest players ever, was a special one. The focus soon shifted to Steph Curry, though, as the Golden State Warriors superstar put on a sensational shooting exhibition.

Curry took over the All-Star Game, putting on one of the most impressive shooting displays in recent memory. It was something of a "homecoming" for the Warriors superstar as well, as Curry was originally born in nearby Akron, Ohio.

Curry didn't disappoint, finishing the All-Star Game with 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting. Even more impressive was Curry's eye-opening 16-of-27 marksmanship from 3-point range, winning the MVP award.

Although James got the last laugh as his team won the game, it was still a buzzworthy weekend that included Curry and Jordan. Sunday night at the All-Star weekend was a massive success, as the basketball world watched on in awe when it put its biggest stars on stage.

James, who has won four NBA championships, and Curry, who has won three, were both born in Akron, Ohio.

James, of course, is famously known as "The Akron Hammer." Plus, his team's victory ensured dollars flowed to his charity in Akron. He also led the Cleveland Cavaliers to five NBA Finals appearances and one championship in two stints.

Curry was born in Akron in 1988, when his father, Dell Curry, played for the Cavs in his second season.

