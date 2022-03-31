“It’s game over, all LeBron all the time, I can’t argue with that” - Skip Bayless admits LeBron James’ off-the-court impact is unmatched

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd gave his opinion on the GOAT debate, choosing LeBron James over Michael Jordan, but that has sparked a lot of reactions in the NBA community.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Lot of compliments flying around in pregame for Lakers-Mavs. Shortly after Jason Kidd said he believes LeBron James will go down as “the greatest to ever do it” based on his on- and off-court legacy, Frank Vogel just said he believes Kidd should be Coach of the Year this season. Lot of compliments flying around in pregame for Lakers-Mavs. Shortly after Jason Kidd said he believes LeBron James will go down as “the greatest to ever do it” based on his on- and off-court legacy, Frank Vogel just said he believes Kidd should be Coach of the Year this season.

LeBron is currently setting new records and could surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time top-scorer in the NBA before he retires. While that is an incredibly amazing feat, Jordan fans still believe MJ's perfect run in the NBA Finals (6-0) puts him ahead of LBJ.

However, LeBron's greatest critic, Skip Bayless, has made a rare admission about LeBron. On the latest episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed show, he commented on Kidd's statement.

As expected, it was not all about Skip acknowledging LeBron's greatness as he took the opportunity to question LeBron's scoring prowess.

"I believe that Jason Kidd is a lot like Tom Brady, and that deep down, privately, quietly, he is his own man. I think he is very opinionated, and I think little of what he says publicly is what he believes deep down privately."

After praising Kidd for his job with the Dallas Mavericks in his second run as head coach, Skip continued:

"Jason was an assistant coach and was sort of assigned to LeBron. I think he was LeBron's private coach in a lot of ways and they won the bubble championship. You can't take that away and it's a bond that you will never be able to break So, he's going to always lean to LeBron in any of these kinds of discussions. If he gets asked publicly about LeBron, it doesn't surprise me a bit he's going to say he's the GOAT. But his logic, his reasons, I don't love."

Skip went on to quote Kidd, and although he agreed with a part of the statement, he had very different views when it came to LeBron's numbers.

"If you wanna go off-the-court, you got me. It's game over, all LeBron all the time. I can't argue with that," he added.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"If you wanna go off-the-court, you got me. It's game over, all LeBron all the time. I can't argue with that." — Jason Kidd believes LeBron's off-the-court impact gives him a GOAT edge"If you wanna go off-the-court, you got me. It's game over, all LeBron all the time. I can't argue with that." — @RealSkipBayless Jason Kidd believes LeBron's off-the-court impact gives him a GOAT edge"If you wanna go off-the-court, you got me. It's game over, all LeBron all the time. I can't argue with that." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/xQqvGaYw8p

As for the numbers, Skip talked about how unexcited he was when LeBron passed Karl Malone on the all-time scorer's leaderboard because LeBron had attempted 500+ more shots than the Utah Jazz legend did throughout his career.

LeBron James has a great chance of winning the scoring title at 37 years of age

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards

LeBron James leads the league in scoring, averaging 30.1 points. Although he has Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo on his heels, he still has a great chance of winning.

NBA @NBA 37,000 points.

37 years old.



LeBron James just keeps going. 37,000 points.37 years old.LeBron James just keeps going. https://t.co/OxFVsDQ5i0

However, LBJ will have to play at least three more games to seal the deal. The four-time champ has to play at least 58 games to be considered and with his recent ankle injury, his availability for the remainder of the season is unclear. He has six more games to feature in, as he has already been ruled out of the tie against the Jazz.

Although LeBron James is having a belter of a season, the Lakers have been desperately poor. Even with LBJ putting together outstanding performances every other night, he has not gotten enough production from his supporting cast.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava