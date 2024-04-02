“It’s getting outrageous”: $30M worth PJ Tucker calls for actions on fans yelling about losing their bets

The NBA has partnered with betting sites for the past years and in effect, more fans are getting into sports gambling, which has caught the attention of PJ Tucker. The 38-year-old veteran saw the effects of gambling on basketball fans and he feels that it has already come out of hand.

According to the LA Clippers forward, he is quite concerned about this development, as fans are getting more aggressive while watching live on-game arenas and yelling out their current bets to the players.

As the second-oldest player in the league behind LeBron James, he feels that the league should address this as soon as possible to protect the players and coaches.

“It’s getting outrageous,” said PJ Tucker through The Athletic. “It’s getting kind of crazy. Even in the arenas, hearing fans yelling at guys about their bets. It’s unreal. It’s a problem. I think it’s something that’s got to be addressed.”

The recent move by the NBA to allow in-app betting exemplifies this shift but the downside has been increased gambling involvement that led to the rise of fan hostility in the games, which is a growing concern.

NBA fans torch PJ Tucker for condemning fans over excessive gambling heckling

PJ Tucker is still active in the league in his late 30s, with a current net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Fans questioned his recent comments on the league's gambling troubles.

Since getting traded to the LA Clippers, the veteran forward has not seen much action, which led to fans wondering if he was in a prime position to give a take on the topic. According to a few fans, Tucker is not a player that they bet on with his limited number of minutes in a game.

Another fan posted the stats of Tucker, which showed a lot of zeroes in 34 minutes of playing time.

On the other spectrum, there are a few fans who agree with the point of PJ Tucker and it is not about him getting over and under the betting odds.

The issue of legalized gambling in the NBA has become a hot topic as league commissioner Adam Silver is also planning to integrate betting while watching on NBA League Pass soon. This partnership has been discussed by the league's betting partners, FanDuel and DraftKings.