“It’s all he’s got left to make his pathetic case that he’s better than Michael Jordan” - Skip Bayless on LeBron James chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

LeBron James has a very realistic chance to eclipse the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of being the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.

Popular TV personality Skip Bayless has claimed LeBron James chasing Kareem's record is all he has left to do to make his case that he is better than Michael Jordan. His Airness is widely regarded as the G.O.A.T of basketball. Here's what Bayless said on the most recent episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

"What does breaking this record mean to him? Well, it's all he's got left to make his pathetic case that he is better than Michael Jordan."

Bayless has always picked Michael Jordan over LeBron James in any debate regarding the G.O.A.T conversation. James has broken several records, but many fans and analysts still feel he isn't better than Jordan.

LeBron James is just two seasons away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA's all-time leading scorer

LeBron James currently ranks third on the all-time top scorers' list. He has 35,367 points in his career so far. He is 1,561 points away from clinching Karl Malone’s 2nd position and 3020 points from dethroning Kareem from the list.

LeBron James needs to average roughly 18-19 points per game over the next two seasons to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He has averaged at least 25 points in his last two campaigns. If James continues to play at that level over the next season and a half, he can achieve that record before the end of the 2022-23 NBA campaign.

James has averaged 27 points per game throughout his 18 season NBA career. Despite currently being 36-years-old, he has shown no signs of slowing down. Barring any unfortunate injuries, the 'King' should play comfortably until he turns 40.

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to play the game. Some have even regarded him as the greatest. This has generated a lot of debate over the years. However, if James does pass Kareem's record, many feel there won't be any argument left to make against the former being regarded as the greatest ever.

