“It’s only up from here": Andrew Wiggins on his last shot during Warriors-Kings NBA Playoffs Game 1

Andrew Wiggins remained positive, despite missing the potential game-winner in Game 1 of the Golden State Warrior-Sacramento Kings first-round series. Golden State lost 126-123. It was Wiggins' first game back since his absence due to undisclosed personal reasons. He had missed the last Warriors' last 27 games of the season.

ESPN @espn Andrew Wiggins had a chance to hit the go-ahead bucket.



Sacramento is LOUD 🗣️ Andrew Wiggins had a chance to hit the go-ahead bucket.Sacramento is LOUD 🗣️ https://t.co/YdJjziDw49

Wiggins came off the bench and had a decent game, as he tallied 17 points and four blocks in 28 minutes. His offense was going to be a bit rusty, as expected. He shot 43.8%, including 1-of-8 from 3-point range. Wiggins reflected on his return and the missed shot after the game, saying (via 95.7 The Game):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The last one [shot] felt amazing. It did. It didn't go in, but it's only up from here, you know? I'm gonna make my shots."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Andrew Wiggins said his last shot ‘felt amazing’:



“It’s only up from here. I know I’ll make my shots.” Andrew Wiggins said his last shot ‘felt amazing’:“It’s only up from here. I know I’ll make my shots.” https://t.co/RKFBPz5PSx

The Golden State Warriors had a mediocre regular season. They barely avoided the play-in tournament, finishing sixth with a 44-38 record. Andrew Wiggins' absence (he played 37 of 82 games) contributed to their struggles, especially on defense. His activity remains crucial to their schemes on that end of the floor.

Wiggins was their best two-way player during their championship run last season and is an X-factor again. He has been their second-best player behind Steph Curry due to his consistent play. The Warriors looked competitive in Wiggins' game back, which is a testament to how vital he is to the team's setup.

Wiggins' return to the court was inspiring. The Warriors will be positive about him finding his rhythm after his showing in Game 1. He looked confident and a solid signing for the reigning champions in their bid to defend their title.

Andrew Wiggins' teammates and coach glad to see him perform well in return

The Golden State Warriors heaped praise on Andrew Wiggins for making a solid comeback after missing their last 25 games citing personal reasons. Wiggins showed remarkable efficiency, especially in the first half, coming off the bench.

The former No. 1 pick had 12 of his 17 points and three of his four blocks in the first half. He seemed to run out of steam in the second half, but that was to be expected. Coach Steve Kerr was impressed nonetheless with Wiggins' efforts. Here's what Kerr said:

"We're whole with him out there. Our team makes sense with Wiggs back... He was fantastic, it was wonderful to have him back. First half he was amazing. Second half, he wore down a bit, but that was expected.”

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson also lauded his teammate for playing well, despite missing three months of NBA basketball. Thompson said it was "impressive" as it isn't easy to do with the competitive nature of NBA games.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay is proud of the way Wiggs played tonight Klay is proud of the way Wiggs played tonight https://t.co/IqlysFBr13

Thompson admitted that Andrew Wiggins is a big part of the Warriors, and they wouldn't have won a championship last year without him. Thompson was spot on with that assessment, as Wiggins was crucial in limiting Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals and was a finals MVP contender.

Poll : 0 votes