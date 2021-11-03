“It’s an honor, a privilege” - Chris Paul expresses gratitude after moving into 3rd place on the NBA’s all-time assists list

Chris Paul hit a new career highlight on Tuesday night. The 36-year-old moved into third place on the NBA’s all-time assist list as the Phoenix Suns overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-100 on their home floor. Paul had 14 points and 18 assists in the contest against his first NBA team.

Chris Paul started the matchup against the Pelicans with 10,328 assists to his name. He trailed Mark Jackson and Steve Nash, another Suns legend, by six and seven assists, respectively. However, by late in the second quarter, Paul had gone past both former NBA players.

By the end of the night, Chris Paul had 10346 assists to his name. He now only trails John Stockton (15,806) and Jason Kidd (12091) on the career assists list.

NBA @NBA Chris Paul passes Steve Nash for No. 3 on the all-time assists list! #NBA75 Chris Paul passes Steve Nash for No. 3 on the all-time assists list! #NBA75 https://t.co/pMcdiM4BMm

When asked about his special achievement after the game, Chris Paul said:

“It’s amazing. My family is here. My dad, who put the ball in my hands when I first started. And playing against New Orleans, where it all started for me. That city will always be my family… It’s an honor, a privilege and I’m grateful. I thank God that I still get a chance to play.”

NBA @NBA



: 14 PTS, 18 AST Chris Paul on the @Suns 20-point comeback, moving to No. 3 on the all-time assists list and on facing a team coached by his old teammate, Willie Green! @CP3 : 14 PTS, 18 AST Chris Paul on the @Suns 20-point comeback, moving to No. 3 on the all-time assists list and on facing a team coached by his old teammate, Willie Green!@CP3: 14 PTS, 18 AST https://t.co/Eya2q75xqF

Chris Paul inspires Phoenix Suns to comeback win

Fortunately for Chris Paul, the New Orleans Pelicans did not dampen his stellar night. Playing without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the visitors got off to a 36-22 start at the end of the first quarter. The Phoenix Suns, however, started clawing their way back into the game over the next two quarters.

The hosts, who were without center Deandre Ayton, then finished the game on a strong note, outscoring the Pelicans 36-18 over the course of the final period. There was a stretch during the fourth quarter where Chris Paul contributed (assisted or scored) 25 straight points for Phoenix. He and Devin Booker (18 points) scored the last 19 points of the game for the Suns.

NBA @NBA "How do you want to play Chris Paul?"



18 assists so far tonight for the No. 3 all-time assister on TNT 🔥 "How do you want to play Chris Paul?"18 assists so far tonight for the No. 3 all-time assister on TNT 🔥 https://t.co/ArTyKhxJP6

Moving into third position on the NBA’s all-time assists list is yet another achievement in Chris Paul’s glittering NBA career. He was recently selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Paul is an 11-time NBA All-Star, six-time steals champion, five-time assists champion and the 2006 Rookie of the Year.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh