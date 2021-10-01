"It's not just basketball, it's different", says Carmelo Anthony on competing against LeBron James since they were both 15

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were two of the hottest prospects in the famous Draft Class of 2003. As expected both of them were picked high in the first round and ended up as the Number 1 and 3 picks respectively. The two had fantastic rookie seasons and landed in the All-Rookie first team. Although the Rookie of the Year race was won by LeBron, many regard it as the closest battle for the ROY trophy in 20 years.

Their friendship started way before they made their way into the league. The two have faced off several times in college, however, outside the court, they were unbreakable. After 18 years in the league, fans finally get to see two of their favorites play together, as LeBron and Melo will team up for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. Speaking about their special bond in an interview with Brian Windhorst from ESPN, Carmelo Anthony said,

"It's not just basketball, it's different. It's a different feel, it's a different vibe that we have. It's a different connection. The journey itself alongside somebody like LeBron, you can't write that any better."

The amazing friendship bond between Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have both been in the league for 18 years. The two have made multiple trips with Team USA to the Olympics and have also been a part of 27 All-Star appearances combined. They had many opportunities to play together in the league, but both respected each other's choices and continued competing against each other at the highest level.

Entering the finishing phases of their careers, the two have teamed up together the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. Having won four rings and multiple MVP'S, LeBron will be determined for another great season with the Lakers. Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony has already stated how important this year is for him in his career.

"If I was just to walk away from the game before, then I would have been at peace with [not getting a ring]. ... But now that perspective is totally different. Now I HAVE to win."



The two will be a vital part of the Lakers team in their championship aspirations. Having recited other players like Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard adds a lot of strength to the Lakers roster. If the Lakers stay healthy and things work out well for them this season, it looks like Carmelo Anthony will cement his legacy and win his first NBA championship.

