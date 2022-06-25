“It’s just a bunch of s**t that you make up” - Kevin Durant questions what a bus driver or a bus rider really means, says he can stand out among all the great players

The NBA community has been buzzing following Kevin Durant's back-and-forth with Charles Barkley. Adding to his earlier Twitter response, KD had more words for Chuck.

Barkley has been on KD since the Brooklyn Nets lost in the first round of the playoffs. Durant was completely shut down in the Boston Celtics' sweep.

KD's performance prompted Barkley to make a comment about bus drivers and bus riders. Given how disappointing Durant's performance was, Barkley insinuated that he joined the Golden State Warriors for the ride to the championships. Durant won the title in 2017 and 2018.

With the Warriors winning their first title since his departure, Barkley reiterated his stance on Durant not being the leader of the team.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Get Up @GetUpESPN



“[Kevin Durant] was the bus driver of that team. … His resume speaks for himself. There’s no blemishes on it.” @CJMcCollum is disagreeing with Charles Barkley's take on Kevin Durant needing to earn respect from the old heads by winning a title as the bus driver.“[Kevin Durant] was the bus driver of that team. … His resume speaks for himself. There’s no blemishes on it.” .@CJMcCollum is disagreeing with Charles Barkley's take on Kevin Durant needing to earn respect from the old heads by winning a title as the bus driver.“[Kevin Durant] was the bus driver of that team. … His resume speaks for himself. There’s no blemishes on it.” https://t.co/RAbay2toRy All this shit is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa twitter.com/GetUpESPN/stat… All this shit is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa twitter.com/GetUpESPN/stat…

Although KD shared his thoughts via social media, he opted to elaborate. On "The ETCs with KD and Eddie Gonzalez," he said:

"Bus riders, bus drivers, like, what does that even mean? We play a team game, I thought, at the end of the day. And we all played with great players, but I feel like I can stand out among any player. I don't have to minimize myself even for great players.

"So, naah, I never looked at it if I'm riding the bus, 'cause I played a lot of minutes, and I scored a lot of points for that team. Then you say I won't get respect from the legends. Like, what legends? What group of legends are you talking about? Who? 'Cause every time I run into a legend, I get nothing but love.

"What are you talking about? Who was the group of guys that I'm supposed to go and have a conversation to ask if I can get respect from? It's just a bunch of s**t that you make up. Bus riders, bus drivers. Bro, I played a lot of minutes, I shot a lot of shots, I made a lot of shots, what you talking about?"

Shaquille O'Neal has also come to the rescue of Barkley, saying he understands where Barkley is coming from. Shaq believes KD had an easier path after teaming up with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Durant won two titles in the three years he played with the Warriors. He was also the finals MVP in both years.

Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets is tentative

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

While KD is involved in an exchange with Barkley, there is a chance that fans will be stunned this offseason. Reports say that Durant is monitoring events in Brooklyn before he decides on his future.

KD has already signed a four-year contract extension, until 2026, with the franchise. However, the two-time NBA champ might be looking to demand a trade if things do not turn out the way he wants.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.



This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade.

Perhaps the Nets' reported failure to reach an agreement with Kyrie Irving will play a factor in his decision. If Irving declines his player option and walks, there is a chance KD might be looking to take his services elsewhere.

