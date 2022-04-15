“It’s just gonna be hard for Mike to do this… Unless it’s a no.1 pick, or a franchise-altering player, a LeBron James, a Magic Johnson” - Shannon Sharpe on the Charlotte Hornets playoffs record under Michael Jordan

Former NBA and Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan and his team, the Charlotte Hornets, have taken huge strides this season but the owner still hasn't managed to build a roster with the potential to go deep into the postseason.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe spoke about the struggles of MJ in building a championship caliber team as he owns a small market team. Sharpe said:

"It's just going to be hard for Mike to do this, I just don't see how he does it, unless he lands the number one overall pick and it's a franchise-altering player, a LeBron James or Magic Johnson, a Hakeem Olajuwon. You got to get real lucky if you don't the number one overall pick. You're scouting department, they better be on point."

The Charlotte Hornets had a wonderful start to the season as they found themselves in the top five of the Eastern Conference but form tailed off after the turn of the year and they found themselves eliminated from the Play-In tournament last night after the loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

They were blown out on the night by the Hawks with the final scoreline reading 132-103 as their hopes of making the playoffs came crumbling right in front of their eyes. Both LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier scored more than 20 points but it did not translate into a win for them.

How far can Michael Jordan's Hornets go next season?

Michael Jordan infuriated with his team's display against the Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets have good players in the likes of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges as the franchise reached the Play-In tournament but are probably good enough to make the postseason.

Gordon Hayward adds shooting from the perimeter along with experience, while the likes of Montrezl Harrell and Kelly Oubre Jr. are energiser bunnies that can come off the bench to run the second unit for the franchise.

However, the team is a long way away from challenging for the championship as their best player in LaMelo Ball is still very young and isn't at an MVP caliber yet. The surrounding pieces around him are also not championship caliber yet, even though Bridges and Rozier are good enough to be on teams with title contention.

As Shannon Sharpe mentioned, Michael Jordan's ability to attract superstars will come down to how marketable the superstars are in a place like Charlotte. However, there is a chance that Russell Westbrook could become available in the summer and while he has had a poor season this year, he is still a good player and given the fact that he only had one year left in his deal, the Hornets are taking him on for only one season and can cut ties with him 12 months later if things don't pan out.

