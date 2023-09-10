“It's just like Kobe Bryant” – Dillon Brooks doubles down on his 'Villain' role after Canada crushes USA for bronze medal at 2023 FIBA World Cup

Dillon Brooks was the star of the night as he scored 39 points to help Canada beat the USA 127-118 to clinch the bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Brooks had a tremendous outing right from the first half, when he was knocking down long-range shots, shooting 5-of-5 from three. Team USA had no answers to his performance in the offensive end.

Following the win, Brooks shared his thoughts about the wave of boos he received throughout the tournament.

"It's just a persona, people love it," Brooks said. "I've grown to loving myself. It's just like Kobe Bryant, he had to figure out how to create the Black Mamba, a differentepersona when he comes on the court. I guess that's my persona, The Villain, just on the court. I'm a loving, caring guy who love my kids, love my family, love my teammates. Just love the world as well."

During the entire course of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Brooks was frequently booed by fans, especially when he had the ball in his hands. The two-way forward did not let it affect his game, as he delivered a telling performance in the bronze medal match.

Jaren Jackson Jr. wanted Dillon Brooks to talk trash to Team USA

USA v Canada: 3rd Place Game - FIBA Basketball World Cup

In the NBA, Dillon Brooks is known to be one of the best agitators for his tenacity on the defensive end. For this reason, fans wanted to see him and Canada's national basketball team play against Team USA in the gold medal game.

Although both teams had some hiccups along the way that caused them to play for bronze instead, the matchup still was one to watch for the fans.

Prior to the bronze medal game, USA's Jaren Jackson Jr. was asked what he was looking forward to in the game.

"I hope Dillon [Brooks] does talk trash, otherwise it wouldn't be him. It wouldn't be real." Jackson said.

Brooks and Jackson were teammates last season, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Canadian star provoked the LA Lakers during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He talked negatively about the team and the stars, which played a part in the Grizzlies failing to advance to the second round.

During Canada's game against Team USA, however, Brooks stayed composed and didn't agitate any of the players from the opposite team. His focus on the offensive end led them to have a win over the USA.

