"It's just not okay": Rudy Gobert's girlfriend Julia Bonilla condemns death wish directed at Wolves star & Co.

Rudy Gobert's girlfriend Julia Bonilla went public on Thursday about an online death wish directed at the four-time Defensive Player of the Year and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates. Bonilla got candid about the backlash from a fan who wished harm upon the entire Timberwolves team following Wednesday's 106-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

She responded to a fan's post that disturbingly read:

“I hope all players and staff die in a plane crash.”

In a statement on her Instagram story, Bonilla said:

“I just want to quickly tough on something, and I won’t go into too much detail. I’m not looking for a debate here. I know I probably shouldn't say anything and should just let it go, but honestly, it's just not okay. Why have we gotten to a point where it's normal to wish death on people just because a team lost a basketball game?”

Emphasizing the severity, she said these are real people with families who shouldn't be subjected to such abuse.

“We shouldn't just brush off this behavior or accept it as normal," she wrote. “Sure, everyone has their opinions, but let's remember that these are real people with families. No one should have to deal with insults or threats because of a game.

“Anyway, I'm going to focus on my own stuff now, but I genuinely wish the best for anyone struggling to keep a healthy mindset.”

Julia Bonilla / IG

Gobert has been a target of hate from both fans and fellow players. Even in 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19, Gobert was subjected to a torrent of online abuse.

This also comes in the light of the Timberwolves currently underperforming in comparison to last season. After a historic campaign last season, finishing as Western Conference runners-up, their current form will worry Wolves fans who have had to endure a 6-6 record.

Getting back to last season's level would be ideal for both Gobert & Co.

Rudy Gobert's girlfriend Julia Bonilla shares courtside snaps from Timberwolves game

Julia Bonilla dressed the part of a stylish girlfriend as she donned a black and white outfit to support boyfriend Rudy Gobert during a recent Timberwolves game against the Miami Heat at Target Center.

She accessorized with a matching Hermes Birkin black handbag and patent leather high heels. She finished off her ensemble with a neat golden bracelet.

Julia Bonilla shared several photos on Instagram, captioning them "another one." The post received numerous reactions from the girlfriends of other NBA players, including Lexi Gordon (Wendell Moore Jr.'s girlfriend) and Allison Audrey (Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend).

