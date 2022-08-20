"It's just something that I'd seen my mother and my father do growing up" - Shaquille O'Neal explains his passion for charity and making people happy

Shaquille O'Neal is mostly known for his dominance on the basketball court during his career. Now, O'Neal continues to make headlines for being one of the most charitable people in the NBA. But where does his passion for making people happy come from?

The LA Lakers legend will hold his second annual fundraiser gala under the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, O'Neal discussed the details for "The Event" happening on Oct. 1 in Las Vegas. He announced that celebrities such as Maroon 5, Maren Morris and John Mulaney will be performing.

MGM Grand Hotel @MGMGrand ON SALE NOW

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation brings The Event, a fundraising gala with an all star line up of music and comedy to MGM Grand Garden Area!



🎟️ Grab your tickets: ON SALE NOWThe Shaquille O'Neal Foundation brings The Event, a fundraising gala with an all star line up of music and comedy to MGM Grand Garden Area!🎟️ Grab your tickets: spr.ly/6013MBQWV 🎤 ON SALE NOW 🎤 The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation brings The Event, a fundraising gala with an all star line up of music and comedy to MGM Grand Garden Area! 🎟️ Grab your tickets: spr.ly/6013MBQWV https://t.co/XLV5enOOPm

When asked by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier where his charitable nature came from, O'Neal had a simple answer. It was instilled by his parents, Lucille O'Neal and "Sarge" Phillip Harrison.

"I just like to make people smile," O'Neal said. "You guys call it giving back, (but) it's just something that I'd seen my mother and my father do growing up. And you know, for me, making a person smile is, like, my favorite thing."

Shaq is known for holding gift-giving events around the holidays. He has also done a lot for the community, from Orlando to Los Angeles to Las Vegas and to Atlanta. He recently brought his kindness to Dallas, wherein he currently lives as his Big Chicken restaurant chain is expanding.

The four-time NBA champ went viral last month for helping a young couple in Dallas. Shaq was at Best Buy looking for new gadgets when he encountered the couple. After chatting with them, he decided to buy a washing machine and a 70-inch television for the couple.

Shaquille O'Neal opens up about the influence of Bill Russell

Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal was mostly influenced by his parents, but recently praised and honored the late Bill Russell. In an interview with Bryan Alexander of USA Today, O'Neal described his personal relationship with the Boston Celtics legend. He praised Russell for teaching him to become mentally strong on and off the court.

"I grew up knowing Bill Russell was a great man," O'Neal said. "But I didn't know until I talked to him how great. He couldn't stay in the same hotels as his (white) teammates, people would write him harsh words. Back then, he never made the kind of money I make, but never complained."

"These conversations taught me to be mentally strong, never to complain and to not be a cry baby with everything at my disposal."

SHAQ @SHAQ Thank you for paving the way. You will be missed legend. @RealBillRussell Thank you for paving the way. You will be missed legend. @RealBillRussell https://t.co/obvwkMDCCc

Shaquille O'Neal to travel to Abu Dhabi later this year

"The Big Diesel" at the 2019 NBA Awards Presented By Kia On TNT - Inside

The NBA will be playing two preseason games in Abu Dhabi later this year. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are chosen to represent the league in its venture into the Arabian peninsula. Shaquille O'Neal is also expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi to help entertain kids and inspire the next generation of players in the region.

"I'm looking forward to my first visit to the region and I can promise everyone a great time, lots of fun and lots of energy," O'Neal told The National. "This is a testing game and the first games of the season and hopefully we'll get a great reaction from the fans."

The National @TheNationalNews NBA Abu Dhabi Games



“I’m looking forward to my first visit to the region"

thenationalnews.com/sport/2022/08/… Shaquille O’Neal promises a great time at 2022NBA Abu Dhabi Games“I’m looking forward to my first visit to the region" Shaquille O’Neal promises a great time at 2022 🏀 NBA Abu Dhabi Games “I’m looking forward to my first visit to the region"thenationalnews.com/sport/2022/08/…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Juan Paolo David