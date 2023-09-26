"It's all about legacy": Paul George claims he's motivated to shut down critics after enduring unwarranted shots

Selected 10th overall in the 2010 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers, Paul George was originally drafted as a quality defender to contribute to the team's success. However, the player has grown into one of the league's best two-way players in the 13 seasons he has played.

Throughout his career, the eight-time all-star has averaged 20.6 points per game (43.7% shooting, including 38.1% from 3-point range) and 6.4 rebounds. However, he also suffered a number of injuries in that span, which has halted some of his progress in his career.

In an interview with Slam's Deyscha Smith, Paul George talked about his mindet for the upcoming 2023-24 season with the LA Clippers.

"It was just a lot of unnecessary talk going around the league of, you know, guys feeling themselves," George said, "and directing comments toward me that haven't done anything as well. You know, this is the last couple years of my career, so it's all about legacy for me as well."

"And that's just my approach -- I got to finish strong and go back to loving the game and loving to dominate," George added. "And again, that's just how I got to approach it. [If] I come up short, that's on me. But that's how I gotta approach it."

From his point of view, George is heading into this season with the goal of reminding his critics and doubters of the kind of player he really is. Injuries and playoff disappointments aside, he remains a problem for rival opponents.

He also highlighted the importance of coming stronger as he sees the possibility of playing his final years in the league. With his legacy on the line, George is coming from the perspective of giving his all in every game he's going to play.

During the 2022-23 season, the all-star played 56 games and managed to put up 23.8 ppg (45.7% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range), 6.1 rpg and 5.1 apg.

Paul George bets on his LA Clippers to win it all in the upcoming regular season

In an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" podcast, Clippers' Paul George had the confidence in his team to win it all in the 2023-24 season.

"I'm gonna give Denver their credit," George said. "They're the champions until beaten. If healthy, we got one of the biggest chances to win it, if healthy."

He made sure to give the Denver Nuggets their credit for winning the championship in the 2023 NBA Finals but mentioned if his LA Clippers were healthy, they have a great shot at securing the championship.

He highlighted the context of the team being healthy as they have run into a number of injury bugs that have halted their postseason runs. This issue is most evident when it comes to the case of George himself and Kawhi Leonard.