"It's like hating b***jobs" - NBA analyst drops bizarre analogy to sum up Steph Curry catching flak over underperforming on Warriors

Sports analyst Bill Simmons thinks it's ridiculous for anyone to dislike the game of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. However, he used a bizarre, if not hilarious, analogy to question those fans who dislike or just downright hate Curry's game.
The analyst came up with this analogy on his eponymous podcast when it live-streamed an episode on YouTube this past weekend. In that episode, Simmons and co-host Ryen Russillo discussed their top five favorite athletes of all time. Both men listed different players, but one common denominator for them was Curry.
Russillo said that he appreciates the fact that Curry still puts on dazzling performances and lamented that critics are missing out. This prompted Simmons to drop his comparison.
"It's like hating b***jobs," Simmons said. "How do you hate Steph Curry? It's ridiculous." (27:03-27:07)
Curry, just like any superstar before him, has become a polarizing figure in the NBA. He's loved by the Golden State home crowd for what he's brought to the franchise, and he's attracted fans from all around the world, too.
However, being a player of his caliber also makes him prone to hate. Some come from rival fans, while others believe he "ruined" basketball with the 3-point revolution. At times, he's scrutinized for perceived underperformance.
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were nearly traded to the New Orleans Hornets
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will go down as one of the best backcourt duos in NBA history. They were at the forefront of revitalizing a franchise that had not won a title since 1975, securing four championships. However, their partnership nearly ended early, as the Warriors once considered trading the Splash Brothers.
This was shared on the "House of Strauss" podcast on Saturday while former Warriors Andrew Bogut was a guest. According to Strauss, the Warriors nearly traded Curry and Thompson to New Orleans, then known as the Hornets, for star point guard Chris Paul.
"I reported in my book that the Warriors were looking to trade Steph and Klay for Chris Paul but Paul nixed it," Strauss said. (1:07:42-1:07:51)
Paul reportedly did not want to go to the Warriors since they were not a winning franchise. Instead, he was dealt to the LA Clippers.
This likely happened before the 2011-12 season, when Curry had yet to evolve into the era-defining talent that he is today and before Thompson had yet to play a single NBA game.
