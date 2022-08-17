"It's like imagining a Microsoft-Apple merger in 1981" - Bill Simmons reacts to Chicago Bulls getting multiple trade proposals for Michael Jordan back in the day

Michael Jordan's career is like a fairytale. He was drafted high, transformed a franchise, won numerous titles and ended on a high note, except for his Washington Wizards stint. On his podcast, Bill Simmons analyzed a wild "what if" before the start of MJ's NBA journey.

"Houston (Rockets) nearly traded (Ralph) Sampson for Clyde Drexler and Portland's number two pick," Simmons said. "Now that's a staggering 'what if?' MJ playing with a super-duper star center."

"It's like imagining a Microsoft-Apple merger in 1981." Simmons said as he compared both players to the rising computer manufacturers.

According to Bill Simmons, teams offered a bunch of assets to Chicago ahead of the '84 draft. Specifically, the Houston Rockets tried to draft MJ and Hakeem Olajuwon on the same night.

A scenario with Jordan, Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler playing together seems unimaginable. Their success could've rivaled the great teams of that decade.

It would've unlocked a whole different version of Jordan. Looking back at his career, he never played with an all-time great big man. He did share the floor with Dennis Rodman, a defensive and rebounding specialist.

Drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the historic 1984 Draft, Jordan revolutionized the game of basketball. Everything that he did on the floor became iconic. His mid-range fadeaway, his in-game slam dunks and the way he stuck his tongue out every time he drove inside the paint are iconic.

Even without a dominant big man, Michael Jordan was able to take over the league

Michael Jordan 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan is a basketball icon. From his moves to his sneakers, everyone wants to be like Mike.

With the Chicago Bulls, the 14-time All-Star won six titles during an era where big men dominated the association. In the '80s and '90s, most teams preferred building their teams around a big guy. This preference explains why the Portland Trailblazers took Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan.

Nevertheless, MJ proved to be the better pick by winning almost every award. Jordan still won Rookie of the Year, despite the '84 Draft class' tough competition. Aside from that, he became a five-time MVP during his career. Additionally, MJ won his first three championships with the Bulls before taking a break for a season and a half. Jordan then came back to win three more.

Jordan started off with success and ended his career with success. The Hall of Famer didn't need a big man like Patrick Ewing or Hakeem Olajuwon. He's already Michael Jordan, and that's enough.

