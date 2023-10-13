"It's like marriage": James Harden brings up unique analogy to describe why relationship with Daryl Morey is beyond repair

The Philadelphia 76ers will be heading into the 2023-24 season with the complicated relationship between star guard James Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey still intact. During the offseason, Harden opted into his player option to receive $35.6 million from his contract. This was with the understanding that the Sixers would work a trade out of Philadelphia for him.

However, with the start of the regular season drawing closer, it looks like that isn't the case, as he remains part of the team. To make things worse, Harden mentioned in an interview following team practice the irreparable relationship he has with Morey, as per PHLY Sixers.

"No. This is not even about in this situation, this is in life," Harden said. "When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage. You lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It's pretty simple."

Harden compared his connection with Daryl Morey to a marriage without the foundation of trust. It's disappointing for the 76ers organization, as Harden and Morey's relationship started in the 2012 offseason. At the time, the Houston Rockets acquired James Harden from the OKC Thunder following an impressive trade move courtesy of Morey.

Additionally, the two reunited once more in Philadelphia when Harden was yet again brought to a different team by Daryl Morey in February 2022.

Tyrese Maxey talks about James Harden's energy in the middle of tension with Daryl Morey and the Sixers

Ahead of the start of the 2023-24 regular season, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey talked about how James Harden has been in training camp, as per his interview on "The Old Man & The Three" podcast.

"He was, very like, receptive," Maxey said. "He worked hard. He did all the drills. He was talking to, even, like young guys that he didn't know."

Despite the distraction of Harden's situation with Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office, Maxey's comment shows the 10-time all-star's professionalism.

When working with his teammates and even building comradery with the new faces on the roster, James Harden knows not to bring outside noise into the equation.

In the two seasons that Harden has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, he has averaged 21.0 points (43.1% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range), 10.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game. He reportedly wants a trade to the LA Clippers.