“It’s like talking to my son, it’s crazy” - Golden State Warriors’ Andre Iguodala on giving advice to rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody 

The Golden State Warriors seem to have benefitted immensely from the addition of veteran Andre Iguodala. Andre helped them win three NBA championships between 2015 and 2019.

The forward spent two seasons with the Miami Heat between 2019 and 2021 and is back with the Dubs for a second stint this campaign.

Iguodala has been making invaluable contributions on the court. He is proving to be a great locker room leader, nurturing the likes of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga as they take their initial steps in the NBA.

Andre Iguodala was asked about the development of the rookie duo after the Golden State Warriors win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The veteran said he is looking forward to them working their way through the G-League. He also said it feels like he is talking to his son when he gives the rookies advice.

"I am looking forward to him (Kuminga) getting out the mistakes in the G-League games. Moses just went down, and I talked to Moses, he shot 16 shots his first game, and I'd say good, get your misses out the way in the G-League games and you know, try the tight passes. It's like talking to my son, it's crazy, I tell my son the exact same thing, using practice and those practice games in G-League as a way to figure out what you do well, figure out what you need to work on," said Iguodala.

The Golden State Warriors have great depth and blend of youth and experience, something they lacked last campaign. They are currently 7-1 this season and are yet to play at full strength, as the likes of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are still on the sidelines.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andre Iguodala gives his early impressions/advice for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody Andre Iguodala gives his early impressions/advice for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody https://t.co/QmuZIGec4h

Andre Iguodala dishes out 10 dimes in Golden State Warriors blowout win over New Orleans Pelicans

Andre Iguodala in action during New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala is back where he belongs. His performances for the Golden State Warriors so far are a great testament to that. The 37-year-old gave the team a solid push off the bench as he dished out a whopping ten assists in the Dubs' 126-85 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats Andre Iguodala (10 assists tonight) is the first Warriors player with 10+ assists off the bench since Iguodala on Dec. 14, 2017. Andre Iguodala (10 assists tonight) is the first Warriors player with 10+ assists off the bench since Iguodala on Dec. 14, 2017. https://t.co/N4meoA2WtR

The Golden State Warriors sorely missed his presence last campaign as they failed to make it to the playoffs. Iguodala's experience and ability to carry the load offensively in the absence of stars Draymond Green and Stephen Curry is going to be influential for the Warriors moving forward.

Despite the former Philadelphia 76ers star entering the twilight years of his career, he is still able to produce game-winning performances. That is something Steve Kerr and his team are happy to see as they aim to claim their fourth NBA championship under his reign.

