“It’s the same location, but it‘s kind of stripping the history here” - LA Clippers star Paul George not impressed by decision to rename Staples Center 

Paul George has said that renaming the Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena would be like stripping away the history of the iconic stadium. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the upcoming change and since then, social media has been flooded with people's takes on the unexpected decision.

Staples Center has been home to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers for a long time now. It has seen some of the best players in NBA history take the floor and excel. The change of name from Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena is going to take some time to adjust to, considering the venue's iconic status and history.

Speaking about the change, Paul George said in his post-game interview that:

"I grew up with … Staples Center being the place to play & the place to be. It will definitely be weird. It’s the same location, but it's kind of stripping the history here, by calling it something else and you know from there going forward there's some new history to be written, but it'll be weird. Good thing we won’t be here too long.”

The name change will be adopted starting December 25, 2021. Shams Charania also reported this will be the largest venue naming rights deal to date.

Staples Center renamed: Crypto exchange looking at NBA teams and players to spread their wings

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is the global ambassador of FTX

There is no doubt that the NBA is one of the most influential sporting leagues in the world. Some of the best players, such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, are all a part of it. NBA superstars are also associated with some of the top brands in the world.

Crypto is certainly going to be a huge asset in the future. However, it has not completely found its footing in the global market. Many crypto exchange agencies are onboarding sports personalities to increase credibility. Recently, Stephen Curry joined forces with FTX and became the brand's global ambassador.

Earlier this year in June, the Miami Heat's American Airlines arena was changed to the FTX Arena. As per official reports, that particular naming deal is expected to amount to $135 million for 19 years.

