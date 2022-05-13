“It’s been a long time since I looked at a player like this” - BJ Armstrong believes 2 time MVP might enter the G.O.A.T. conversation soon, says he belongs on the Mount Rushmore of the NBA

The G.O.A.T. debate has centered around LeBron James and Michael Jordan for the longest time, but former NBA player BJ Armstrong believes one more person is closing in on being in that conversation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been exceptional this season, and his performance in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics is what inspired the bold claim from Armstrong.

Speaking on The Hoop Genius podcast, BJ went on a rave about how Giannis reminded him of Jordan during the 1998 NBA Finals.

"The game is not over. This series is not over, Let me tell you something about the Celtics, there's no quit in that team. You what this reminds me of? Remember that series in the NBA finals, the Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls. The Jazz just had one problem, Michael Jordan. They just got one problem. Listen, the Boston Celtics did not lose, they got just one problem, Giannis."

"The greats always make it look like, Karl-Malone lost the ball, that's what you'll say. Great players, is amazing how they put themselves in that position to make these most amazing plays and amazing stories. Giannis kept coming."

"It's been a long time since I looked at a player like this. We got to make room on his Mount Rushmore, and all of this. I see a silhouette, and make room for somebody new to be argued up there with the greatest of all time."

"The man has something inside of him that won't allow him to give anything less than 110%. He keeps getting better and better. Look I don't think you can defend them any better. This is what's crazy to me."

The Milwaukee Bucks have an opportunity to close out the series against the Celtics as they return to Fiserv Forum. Under head coach Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks have an 8-0 record in close-out games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are eager for a second consecutive NBA title

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes to the basket against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics

Coming into the season, the Bucks were not seen as championship favorites despite being the defending champions. Teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and subsequently the Philadelphia 76ers after James Harden's acquisition, were deemed to have a better chance at contending for the title.

Nonetheless, Giannis is determined to lead the team to another finals run, and he is doing an impeccable job so far. They are currently 3-2 up in their semifinals matchup against the Celtics.

24 PTS - 13 REBS - 12 ASTS - 36% FG

28 PTS - 9 REBS - 7 ASTS - 41% FG

42 PTS - 12 REBS - 8 ASTS - 53% FG

34 PTS - 18 REBS - 5 ASTS - 44% FG

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been lighting up the Celtics this series with performances including: 24 PTS - 13 REBS - 12 ASTS - 36% FG, 28 PTS - 9 REBS - 7 ASTS - 41% FG, 42 PTS - 12 REBS - 8 ASTS - 53% FG, 34 PTS - 18 REBS - 5 ASTS - 44% FG, 40 PTS - 11 REBS - 3 ASTS - 59% FG

It is doubly impressive to see the Bucks take on such a dogged two-way team without Khris Middleton. The Bucks lost their second-best player to a knee injury early in their first-round tie against the Chicago Bulls.

Despite the physical defense on Giannis, the Greek Freak is averaging 33.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists so far in the series.

