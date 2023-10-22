“It’s my other love, I guess” - Jamal Murray divulges intriguing alternative career choice

Denver Nuggets starting point guard Jamal Murray recently revealed an interesting alternate career choice.

He could have been a mixed martial artist if he had not become a successful basketball player. Murray recently revealed that the multi-faceted sport of MMA is a discipline that has gotten his interest.

The NBA champion player said so n an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, highlighting that outside of basketball, martial arts is also his thing. The 26-year-old Murray said:

“Yeah, that’s a skill, like, if I’m not playing basketball. I’ll probably be in. It’s my other love, I guess, for martial arts, and now it’s back to work in my actual job.”

Jamal Murray put his MMA skills to a test in the offseason when he got the chance to share the mat with reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

During the session, the Denver Nuggets star fended off the pro fighter early on. Eventually, Volkanovski would wrap his arms around the player's neck to execute a choke, forcing Murray to tap out.

Check out their meeting in the video below:

Jamal Murray sets aside MMA for now, as he and the Nuggets defend their NBA title beginning next week.

Last season, the Canadian player averaged 20 points, 6.2 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes of play in 64 regular season games.

In the playoffs, he raised those numbers to 26.1 ppg, 7.1 apg, 5.7 rpg and 1.5 spg in 40 minutes as the Nuggets won their first NBA title, beating the Miami Heat in the Finals.

Denver begins its title defense on Oct. 24 at home against the visiting LA Lakers, the team it swept in the Western Conference Finals.

Jamal Murray believes Denver Nuggets can repeat as NBA champions

With their goal of winning their first NBA title achieved, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets will look to go for a back-to-back. It's something the star point guard said is doable, notwithstanding the large target on their backs.

The six-year veteran guard shared his optimism during the team’s media day earlier this month:

"I just think we can do it again. I think that's the biggest thing, just being able to repeat and go through the adversity and ups and downs of this season. Just be ready by April and going to June."

Check out what Jamal Murray had to say in the video below, beginning at 5:30:

The Nuggets had a banner year last season, They topped the Western Conference with the best record of 53-29.

In the playoffs, Denver fended off some tough teams en route to the NBA title. It beat Minnesota in the opening round 4-1 before edging out the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the next round.

Thet then channeled the unstoppable in the conference finals by sweeping the LA Lakers in four games. In the Finals, the Nuggets powered their way to a 4-1 series win over the Miami Heat.