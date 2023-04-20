"It's a parade inside my city yeah"- Kaari Morant joins her father Ja Morant to taunt the LA Lakers after they level the series

Ja Morant was with his daughter Kaari Morant courtside after the Memphis Grizzlies' 103-93 win in Game 2 over the LA Lakers. The win tied the series as it heads to Los Angeles for Game 3.

The injured point guard asked his daughter to join him in celebrating the win:

“IT'S A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAH”

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



"IT'S A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAH"

There was no actual parade at the FedEx Forum but the victory was crucial, nonetheless. Had they lost the game, they would have gone to Los Angeles facing a 0-2 hole to crawl out of.

Ja Morant can thank a few of the team’s reserves for coming up big in Game 2. No one played bigger or more impactful than big man Xavier Tillman, who had a career night against LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis.

Tillman led the Grizzlies in points (22) and rebounds (13), five of which came by hustling for offensive boards. He added three assists in 32 minutes of play.

The former Michigan State standout was all over the court tonight and even outplayed Anthony Davis during some stretches of the game.

NBA @NBA



Xavier Tillman's Playoff career highs in points and rebounds led the



LeBron James: 28 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST

Jaren Jackson Jr: 18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK



Xavier Tillman's Playoff career highs in points and rebounds led the

LeBron James: 28 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST

Jaren Jackson Jr: 18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK

Ja Morant’s backup Tyus Jones also played a key role in the Memphis Grizzlies' win. Jones outworked and outplayed former All-Star D’Angelo Russell of the LA Lakers.

Jones played 36 minutes and missed all five of his three-point attempts but still finished with 10 points, eight assists, six rebounds and committed just one turnover. Russell, LA’s starting playmaker tallied five points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Guru @DrGuru_ After tonight’s win over the Lakers, the Grizzlies are 33-13 over the last two seasons when Tyus Jones starts in place of Ja Morant After tonight’s win over the Lakers, the Grizzlies are 33-13 over the last two seasons when Tyus Jones starts in place of Ja Morant 😳 https://t.co/vEI6OLqmRb

Over the last two seasons, the Grizzlies have held a 33-13 record when Tyus Jones has taken Ja Morant’s place in the starting lineup. He may be the backup point guard, but he has a good command of the offense and has super chemistry with his teammates.

Ja Morant could make his return in Game 3 for the Memphis Grizzlies against the LA Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies know that they can still be competitive without Ja Morant in the lineup. They are, however, a significantly better team when he’s available.

The Grizzlies and the Lakers don’t play until Saturday, which should be great news for Morant’s recovery. He is expected to be questionable heading into Game 3, but Memphis could also upgrade him to available hours before tip-off.

Morant’s impact on the Grizzlies is undeniable. He is a big reason why they were the second-best team record-wise in the Western Conference in the regular season. “G12’s” ability to attack the rim, put pressure on opponents’ defense and energize his teammates is arguably the best in the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t rush him back, but he will be raring to lead his team against LeBron James and the LA Lakers in Game 3.

