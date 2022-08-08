"It’s pretty dope that he’s now in the league as the No. 2 pick" - Steph Curry fondly recalls OKC Thunder star crossing him over back when latter was young

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently heaped praise on Chet Holmgren. The latter was drafted into the NBA as the second overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this summer.

At the 2022 Curry Camp, the Warriors superstar recalled a fond story of matching up against Holmgren a couple of years ago. The duel did not go well for Curry as Holmgren crossed him up and dunked the ball. The seven-footer crossed up Curry with a dribble behind the back, attacking the rim with intent.

"Chet hit me with my own move, little double behind the back … He finished it differently than I would though. I would have just pulled up from 3. He went to the basket and dunked on another dude. It’s pretty dope that he’s now in the league as the No. 2 pick," Curry said.

Chet Holmgren is coming into the NBA with incredible hype. Many believe he is the second-coming of Kevin Durant. They have similar playing styles. Both are skinny, seven-footers with consistent jumpers.

Curry Camp saw several future NBA stars when they were young. Dennis Smith Jr., James Wiseman and Chet Holmgren made it into the league after catching the eye of the public via Curry Camp.

Steph Curry is yet another high-profile basketball star hosting basketball camps for kids. Earlier this week, Curry imparted invaluable wisdom to the top 26 boys and girls.

Steph Curry's incredible 2021-22 NBA season

Celebrations after the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The 2021-22 NBA season belonged to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The franchise, led by Curry, captured its fourth championship in eight years. The Baby-Faced Assassin won his maiden Finals MVP award. The sharpshooter also won the All-Star Game MVP.

Curry established himself as an early contender for the regular-season MVP. He finished the regular season averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. He shot 43.7% from the field, including 38.0% from beyond the arc. Curry also shot 92.3% from the free-throw line and recorded 12 double-doubles and two triple-doubles.

He had to carry much of the scoring burden as Klay Thompson was rusty after a prolonged injury absence. Curry went down with an ankle injury towards the end of the regular season, but this helped him get some rest ahead of the postseason. Steph Curry had one of the all-time great runs in the playoffs, averaging over 27 points per game.

Steph Curry indeed came alive in the NBA Finals. He averaged 31.2 points on more than 48% shooting from the field, including nearly 44% from the perimeter. He produced a dominant display that was capped with a Finals MVP award and his fourth championship.

