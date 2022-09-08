"It's all about the process" - LeBron James tweets on a video of Bronny, uplifting his spirit and appreciating his competitiveness

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been supportive of his kids' basketball aspirations. The four-time champion can often be seen cheering his kids off the sidelines or hooping with them.

James recently took to Twitter to retweet a video of his first-born Bronny James showcasing his abilities on the court. The video showed some of Bronny's best highlights from the summer. It included some incredible dunks, blocks and reverse layups. LeBron spoke about how there is no other way than hard work.

"Young (Prince) !!! It's all about the process. Put the work in and you'll see the results. Then put more work in," LeBron James tweeted.

Bronny has garnered a lot of eyeballs this summer with his exploits on the court. The topic of discussion surrounding LeBron's oldest child is regarding the college he commits to join.

However, Bronny isn't the only child of LeBron that has been in the limelight. Bryce James has garnered a lot of attention, too. Despite being younger than Bronny, Bryce is almost as tall as LeBron. The four-time champion has already announced that Bryce is the best shooter in the family.

Either way, LeBron James will be immensely proud of his boys as they embark on a journey to play in the NBA. Hopefully with their dad someday.

Is LeBron James positioning himself to play with his sons in the NBA?

Over the years, LeBron James has been very vocal about wanting to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA. LeBron's dream is to play with his sons. That might just might be possible with Bronny as he is on the right trajectory to be drafted in two years.

LeBron's two-year contract extension raised a lot of eyebrows this summer. The deal comes with a player option for 2024-25, the same season that Bronny could be drafted. This leaves the door open for LeBron to sign with the team that selects his son.

The four-time Finals MVP's salary shouldn't be an issue as he is already a billionaire. LeBron has also said publicly that at that point it won't be about the money anymore. Playing with his sons takes precedence over finances.

Bryce James is still a sophomore in high school. It will be at least another four years before he becomes eligible to play in the NBA. While the prospect of LeBron playing with him seems unreal, it cannot be ruled out entirely. LeBron has invested heavily on his fitness, and he might just keep playing until Bryce makes his NBA debut.

