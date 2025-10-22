"It's not real": Kevin Durant denies being hated on by OKC fans despite loud boos during pre-game intros

Kevin Durant made his debut for the Houston Rockets in the franchise's season opener against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. It was a great game to open the season as both teams went against each other at full force.The match went to overtime two times before the Thunder secured the win with a one difference (125-124). During the player introductions, Kevin Durant was booed by the fans present in the Paycom Center.However, during a post-game interview, the Rockets' new superstar denied receiving any negative energy from the fans of the franchise that drafted him.&quot;It's not real. I get so much love when I come here from all the fans. Walking onto the court or at the hotel. Walking around town every time I come here. It's so much love and respect,&quot; Durant said.&quot;People always tell me they appreciate my time here. I feel the same way (about them). That's part of the brand in OKC to boo me when my name gets introduced. I think it's all love.&quot;Will Guillory @WillGuilloryLINKKevin Durant on the loud boos he got from OKC fans tonight: &quot;It's not real. I get so much love when I come here from all the fans. Walking onto the court or at the hotel. Walking around town every time I come here. It's so much love and respect. People always tell me theyKevin Durant had a good showing in his debut game, giving the fans a taste of what he can do with this current Rockets squad. He ended the night with 23-points, nine-rebounds and three-assists.&quot;Boo you too moth********&quot;: Kevin Durant booes back the Thunder crowd at the Paycom CenterKevin Durant established himself as a superstar when he was playing for the OKC Thunder. The &quot;easy money sniper&quot; was destined to be the franchise's face and was expected to bring a championship.However, in 2016, Durant broke the hearts of every Thunder fan as he left to join Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors. Ever since that decision, KD is booed every time he comes back to play at the Paycom Center.During the warm-up session of the Rockets vs Thunder game, the crowd booed Durant. However, the &quot;easy money sniper&quot; lashed back at them with an explicit remark.&quot;Boo you too moth********,&quot; Durant said while pointing at the crowd.Later, an ESPN sideline reporter revealed that Durant was just joking with the fans and was not serious in his remarks. Another reporter revealed that the fans were enjoying the banter and laughing at KD when he made the explicit remark.Kevin Durant's career has seen a lot of ups and downs since he left the Thunder. He was a key player in helping the Warriors establish the Dubs dynasty and win back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.However, since he departed from the Bay Area in 2019, the &quot;easy money sniper&quot; has struggled to achieve postseason success with the teams he played for.