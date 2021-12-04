“It’s really not about stopping him, because you can’t” - Andre Iguodala discusses guarding LeBron James in conversation with Draymond Green

LeBron James is a force in the NBA, and many players have learned that the hard way. Former player JJ Reddick has spoken on several of his attempts to guard LBJ and has come out worse off.

Few players have been credited with stopping James at one point in his career. Of the handful of players that have managed to do that, Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala tops the list.

The Warriors defeated LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 Finals 4-2, and it was majorly a result of Iguodala's defense on the four-time NBA champ. His efforts in that series earned him the Finals MVP even though he was not the most threatening offensively. But in the title-clinching game, Iguodala registered 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

In a chat with teammate Draymond Green on The Draymond Green Show, Iguodala gave pointers to what he thinks players can do to slow down LeBron James.

"It's really not about stopping him 'cause you can't. It's just about beating him to the spot before he gets there and that starts when Steph shoots. So as soon as Steph shot the ball, I will be looking for LeBron like alright 'where is he at and what point of attack will he be taking the ball out of bounds?' That's the first thing that went off on my mind."

LeBron's pace, strength, and high basketball IQ make him one of the most difficult players to guard. But so far this season, he has looked "human," according to Reddick, as he has not successfully controlled ball games from start to finish.

If it comes to it, can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers past the Warriors to reach the 2022 NBA Finals?

LeBron James is not as dominant as he once was, which might be because age is not on his side. While you cannot put it past him to take over games, he does not attack with the same ferocity he did years ago. He has also, more often than not, settled for the three-point shot this season.

At the moment, the Golden State Warriors are by far better than James' Lakers, holding a 19-3 record so far this season. After their third loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, they exacted revenge with a blowout victory to end the Suns' 18-game winning streak.

Given how the team is set up, it will be a tall task for LeBron James and the Lakers to overcome this Warriors team.

LeBron James over his last 3 games:



34.0 PPG

8.7 APG

5.7 RPG

1.3 SPG

1.0 BPG

47% FG



34.0 PPG
8.7 APG
5.7 RPG
1.3 SPG
1.0 BPG
47% FG

Meanwhile, NBA analyst Nick Wright believes a healthy Lakers team can do the job. But he pointed out that Anthony Davis needs to be at his best, also stating that the Warriors do not have an answer for James.

Winning games in the NBA is clearly more of a team effort rather than expecting LeBron James to pull off a spectacular every other night. However, the onus falls on him as the captain to get his team right for every matchup. Right now, it seems like every other team wants it more than the Lakers, and that mentality could make the difference.

The Lakers have the talent, as they are currently the most stacked team in the league right now. Unfortunately, they are yet to piece it all together and work like a well-oiled machine.

