"It's safer with older women" - Gilbert Arenas expounds on upsides of Jalen Green dating Draya Michele

Over the past month, Jalen Green has been one of the most talked about players in the NBA, partly for his impressive play on the court, but mainly for his off-court life. One former All-Star recently shared an upside of the young guard's dating life.

In the summer, rumors started to swirl that Green was dating Draya Michele. Many considered them to be an odd couple due to their sizable age gap. Green recently turned 22, while Michele is 39.

Among those to talk about the couple is Gilbert Arenas, who has taken things too far on some occasions but had nice things to say on "Vlad TV." Arenas said that he'd rather see his son date an older woman than someone his own age.

"It's safer with the older woman than it is with a younger woman," Arenas said. "If I had to look and say choose one for the next six years, I'd rather you choose older than you do younger."

Jalen Green is in his third season with the Houston Rockets since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021. His averages through 77 games are 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Along with dating for close to a year now, Green and Michele have taken their relationship to the next level. The couple are expecting their first child together shortly.

Draya Michele struggling with criticism of relationship with Jalen Green

Between Jalen Green being a young star in the NBA and Draya Michele having her own on-screen success, the couple has garnered a lot of attention. A portion of the attention has been bad, as many have called her for dating someone much younger than her.

About a month ago, Michele opened up on the struggles she has been going through. She has had to deal with more attention and comments after announcing that she was pregnant with Green's baby. The former TV took to Instagram to pour out her thoughts on what she's going through.

“I feel like I am at the bottom of a pile of heavy humans. Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe,” Michele wrote on Instagram.

As for Jalen Green, he didn't let the outside distractions impact his production on the court. In fact, the young guard embarked on one of the best stretches of his career following the news.

In March, Green averaged 27.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG and 3.9 APG. This impressive run landed him Player of the Week honors alongside New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson.

Seeing as the couple are getting ready to welcome a child to the world, Green and Michele surely won't be leaving the spotlight anytime soon.