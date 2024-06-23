"It's scary for the league" - Paul George identifies crucial factor to unleash Victor Wembanyama's potential for Spurs

Victor Wembanyama could place a lot of shine on San Antonio's future. The 2023 Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama is being hailed as the "French Phenom" and is expected to be a force to reckon with. LA Clippers star Paul George gave his views on unleashing Wembanyama's full potential and his statements will have opposing teams shivering.

The Clippers star recently opined on his "Podcast P" that Wembanyama is "going to be scary for the league," given his rare mix of height, skill, and shooting. George, who prided himself on his two-way skill set, stressed that it all depends on putting the right players around Wembanyama to let him reach his ceiling.

"The way he finished the year I think is scary for the league because I think the way he finished the year was the momentum he needed going into this summer to be a a totally different," George said on his podcast.

"say you had like a CP or Rondo like those guys that just know basketball and know that yeah this guy is 7'5 like wimy go right there I'mma throw this just explain the game to him like this....what I mean and that's really all it takes for him to unlock point guard," he added.

George, a perennial All-Star himself, understands the importance of fit and development. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 force with guard-like shooting ability, presents a unique challenge for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

George also emphasizes that they'll need a veteran point guard who can get him the ball in the right spots and a strong presence down low, especially with the likes of a Chris Paul-type facilitator and who can anchor the defense.

Alex Sarr Identifies Victor Wembanyama's top competition, excludes 4x DPOY

By the 2023-24 season, Victor Wembanyama was firmly planted as a generational NBA talent, able to compete as both an offensive and defensive forceWembanyama was in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year this season (which he lost to Rudy Gobert). Even with that being the case, incoming freshman Alex Sarr thinks one of the players ahead of him in Wembanyama.

Bleacher Report asked Sarr to add to the forum (video via ESPN) after a player was dubbed more exceptional than Victor Wembanyama. It opens with a video announcement of Rudy Gobert, now four-time Defensive Player of the Year. But Sarr didn't say anything, meaning he rated Wembanyama on a higher scale than Gobert.

Here the footage cuts to Draymond Green, who won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017, with Sarr not saying anything again. Chet Holmgren (OKC Thunder) was another surprise, and he did not speak out either.

When Bam Adebayo finally made his way onto the tv screen, Sarr finally suggested that he might be the first player named who is better than Wembanyama.