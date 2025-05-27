"It’s scary sauce”: Rockets star’s mom pinpoints Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co.’s glaringly obvious winning factor

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder won Game 4 on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The victory moved the Thunder a win away from the 2025 NBA Finals after taking a 3-1 series lead. SGA finished the game with 40 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds but he had plenty of help.

Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya Eason, shared her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) following the Thunder’s crucial road win.

“It’s not just about talent. When guys appreciate each other and don’t hate on each other. It’s scary sauce. It was obvious to me.”

Teroya doubled down on her post back in January 2024 when the inexperienced Thunder showed what they were made of. OKC lost 4-2 in the semis against the Dallas Mavericks despite holding the No. 1 seed but only improved following the loss.

The chemistry and camaraderie that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. showed last season has been even more evident during the 2024-25 campaign. They finished the regular season with a 68-14 record, the best in the NBA, behind a sizzling offense and suffocating defense.

In postgame interviews, SGA or the player of the game is usually mobbed by teammates. Some called the Thunder celebration corny, but Teroya Eason called the vibe the “scary sauce” that teams should fear.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. showed chemistry and grit in winning Game 4

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 points in Game 3, his worst in the 2025 NBA playoffs. SGA’s struggles represented the OKC Thunder’s stuttering display, losing 143-101 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The newly-named MVP also had four turnovers and left with 4:25 in the third quarter while his team trailed by 38 points.

The Thunder responded with perhaps their most resilient performance following a blowout loss. Jalen Williams started on fire before SGA, Chet Holmgren and others made their impact. Oklahoma led 37-30 after 12 minutes, but the home team kept pressuring them.

OKC held the advantage throughout the fourth quarter but needed everything they could from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to hold on for the win. Jaden McDaniels drained a 3-pointer with 23.0 seconds remaining to inch Minnesota within 123-121. SGA responded by making two free throws to give the Thunder more breathing room.

Rudy Gobert scored a layup before the MVP hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 126-123 Thunder lead. SGA continued to make pressure-packed shots from the 4.5-meter line to keep his team in the driver’s seat. A defensive stand after Anthony Edwards intentionally missed his free throw allowed the Thunder to escape with the win.

