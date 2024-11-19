"It's sick but I think we're all a little off" - Lamar Odom shares explanation for ordering s*x doll of ex-wife Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian separated after four years of marriage in 2013, with their divorce being completed three years later. However, the former LA Lakers player recently made some eyebrow-raising comments about his ex-wife. In a recent interview, Odom revealed that he has ordered a custom-made sex doll that looks like his ex-wife.

Odom appeared on the Nov. 18 episode of ‘We’re Out of Time’ podcast with Richard Taite. When Taite asked about his current relationship with Khloe, the former NBA player said that although they do not talk to each other, she still cares about him.

During the interview, Odom also revealed that he had ordered a custom-made sex doll that looked like Kardashian and cited mental health behind his motive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When you really thinking about like a doll, but then you think about like mental health and how important that is...I mean it's sick but I think we're all a little off, a little weird," Odom said.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When the host asked if the doll actually looked like Khloe, Odom said:

"Yeah, they're gonna make it to look like her."

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian met during a party organized for his Lakers teammate Ron Artest in August 2009. Within a month, the former couple got married in September 2009.

However, their relationship took the first hit after a few years when rumors of Odom cheating on Khloe started to circulate in 2013.

Even when they were married, Odom feared that if he continued with his lifestyle, he would one day lose Khloe.

"With her, I was like, 'If I do what I normally do, I'm going to lose her,'" Odom said. "And if I lose her, I think it's going to hurt a lot. Right then and there, I knew. We were together every day."

The same year, Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce after Odom's continued instances of substance abuse. The couple finally had a consensual divorce in December 2016.

Lamar Odom says it's hard to forget his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has previously said that even after years of his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, he has found it hard to get over her. Earlier this year in March, Odom told E! News that his relationship with Khloe would have a lifelong impact on him.

"I'm only speaking for myself, but it'd be hard to really forget somebody after you married them after 30 days," Odom said. "[It's] probably impactful, you know, for the rest of your life—whether you stay with them or not."

However, after initial trouble, Odom has reportedly gotten back on the right track, away from drugs and substance abuse since a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015. When asked what would he tell her if he saw her today, he said:

"That I love her and that I'm grateful and that I miss her," he said. "And I wish her and her kids the best."

After Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian dated NBA player Tristan Thompson from 2016 to 2021. They broke up after cheating allegations surfaced against Thompson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback