"It's a surreal moment” - Jayson Tatum honored to lead the Boston Celtics to a win over LA Lakers with Bill Russell and Paul Pierce in attendance

Jayson Tatum put on a show in front of his club legends and expressed humility on Friday night after he carried the Boston Celtics to a victory over the LeBron James-led LA Lakers. He dropped a game-high 37 points on 13-26 (50%) shooting from the field including 4-9 from three-point range and made all his seven free throws.

Jayson Tatum knew that Boston Celtics royalty are in attendance for this showtime matchup because of the historic rivalry between the two franchises. Bill Russell and Paul Pierce were sitting courtside in the building that has their jerseys hanging in the rafters.

Jayson Tatum spoke after the game about how he felt in that moment playing in front of them, saying,

"It’s a surreal moment...Obviously, Bill Russell, you know, the impact that he had on the Celtics and the NBA. I didn’t get to see him play, but having someone like Paul coming to the game and someone I have a relationship with. I remember watching him play and now he’s watching me play. That’s crazy to me."

The PA announcer welcomed Bill Russell during the first quarter and displayed him on the TD Garden jumbotron as the Boston faithful cheered for their former MVP. The 87-year-old NBA legend was sitting courtside watching his team take on their famed rivals while wearing a Kobe Bryant cap to show respect for the late LA Lakers legend.

Bill Russell played his entire career with the Celtics organization and won 11 titles in 13 seasons, the most in NBA history. He is single-handedly responsible for the biggest dynasty the league has ever seen.

Paul Pierce, champion with the Boston Celtics and 2008 Finals MVP, was also in attendance, sitting courtside for this showtime matchup. He played for the Boston Celtics for 15 seasons and his no. 34 jersey was retired by the franchise in 2018. Pierce entered the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

As Jayson Tatum was scoring and dropping buckets on the LA Lakers' heads, the crowd was roaring. The national TV victory was one of the best games for the Boston Celtics this season.

It boosted their morale and gave the fans something to be happy about, especially when the team is struggling to begin the season. Jayson Tatum and co. are now 8-8 through their first 16 games and are steadily getting back into their rhythm.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka spoke about the team and specifically Jayson Tatum after the game, saying,

"We stress making quick decisions...When [Tatum] holds it, the crowds get to him. He was extremely aggressive."

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics enjoy victory over their historic rivals

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics scores over LA Lakers' LeBron James

Jayson Tatum grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant so he knows all about the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers rivalry before he even joined one of the sides. He watched Bryant take on Paul Pierce in the 2010 NBA Finals and understands the meaning and sentiment of this matchup. Even though it is just one of 82 regular-season games, many fans and players often circle this particular matchup.

Former Boston Celtics coach and current President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, told new head coach Ime Udoka what he is going to experience ahead of the LA Lakers arriving at TD Garden. As recalled by coach Udoka, Stevens told him,

"Buckle up...The city is clamoring for this matchup all the time."

The fans are overly energetic against this particular team and the LA Lakers probably experience the most stressful road atmosphere in the TD Garden in Boston. LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel also spoke about the rivalry ahead of the game and its importance in the NBA, saying,

"It's the best in all of sports in my opinion."

Coach Vogel has experienced both sides of the rivalry as he was an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics from 2001 to 2004.

From Bill Russell and Jerry West in the 1960s to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in the 1980s to Paul Pierce and Kobe Bryant in the 2000s, the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics have one of the most famous rivalries in all of sports.

Both franchises have a record 17 NBA titles and are leaps and bounds ahead of all the other franchises. They account for 34 of the league's 74 total championships. They have met in the NBA Finals a record 12 times and have the most combined retired jerseys in all of pro basketball.

