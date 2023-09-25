"It’s taken 16 years to learn your language": Nina Westbrook hints at the reason behind Russell Westbrook's unsuccessful stint with the Lakers

Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook had a tumultuous one-and-a-half-year stint with the LA Lakers from 2021 to 2023. This came as he was accused by many fans and analysts of being stubborn regarding his playstyle.

Westbrook’s lack of shooting and questionable decision-making ultimately played a role in him being traded to Utah in February and subsequently being bought out. However, Westbrook later thrived after signing with the LA Clippers, leading many to question whether the Lakers did their best to utilize him.

It appears that understanding the veteran guard can be a difficult task, though, based on recent comments from his wife, Nina Westbrook.

Russell recently joined Nina for an episode of her podcast, “The Relationship Chronicles with Nina Westbrook” to discuss their relationship. During the podcast, Nina, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist, spoke about how well she knows her husband. However, she joked that it has taken her 16 years to fully understand him:

“I know you so well, but it’s taken 16 years to learn your language, which is important,” Nina said.

Russell then joked back with his wife that, hopefully, she will learn something else over the next 16 years:

“Maybe in the next 16 years you’ll learn something else,” Westbrook joked.

So, given his wife’s comments, perhaps Westbrook and the Lakers may have needed a little more time to improve upon their rocky relationship.

Russell Westbrook says playing for the Clippers feels like a fresh start

LA Clippers veteran point guard Russell Westbrook

While Russell Westbrook’s stint with the Lakers didn’t work out, he has now found a new home with the Clippers. During a recent interview with KTLA, the veteran point guard said that playing for the Clippers has provided him with a fresh start. He added that the organization has been very supportive of him and his family:

“For me, it almost feels like a fresh start,” Westbrook said.

“I'm here in a place where I'm wanted, I'm at home. Amazing fanbase, family's here, kids are here. I got an amazing organization that supports anything that us as players need and want. I am just excited to be able to get started to make sure that we get off on the right foot."

Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 48.9% shooting over 21 games for the Clippers last season. He then upped his averages to 23.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 7.4 apg, 1.2 spg and 2.0 3pg on 41.0% shooting over five playoff games for LA.

