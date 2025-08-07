  • home icon
  "It's the same thing": Lakers coach makes sensational Luka Doncic-Michael Jordan comparison over body transformation 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 07, 2025 15:15 GMT
"It's the same thing": Lakers coach makes sensational Luka Doncic-Michael Jordan comparison over body transformation (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers assistant coach Nate McMillan compared Luka Doncic's drastic body transformation to Michael Jordan's in 1990. Jordan and the Chicago Bulls suffered three consecutive playoff losses to the Detroit Pistons. Simply put, they were bullied out of the gym by the overwhelming physicality of the Isaiah Thomas-led veteran team.

Jordan and Co. put a stop to it once and for all after he committed to adding more muscle and beating the Pistons at their own game. Amid incessant criticism of his conditioning, Doncic has adopted a new offseason routine, which may help him reach the next level.

While addressing Doncic's transformation on "The Sports Shop with Reese+KMac" on Wednesday, McCmillan said:

"He (Doncic) looks fantastic and with everything that's happened in the past year, it's a challenge for him. And I've seen this before in the NBA. ... It's just like Michael (Jordan), Michael makes the comment years ago that the Pistons just beat him up. So, he had to get into the weight room. It's the same thing with Luka. ...
"You've played a certain way for a number of years and been successful doing it. But if you want to continue to improve and be one of the great players in this game, you have to continue to improve your game and work on your game and work on your body."
Luka Doncic is a five-time first-team All-NBA member and has just as many All-Star nods. However, a championship and MVP are still not on his resume despite him having the tools to attain those goals. While his game has been elite, his conditioning may have limited him. Nevertheless, he's made changes, which could shake things up.

Luka Doncic will find out his new ceiling soon

Luka Doncic has significantly slimmed down. He addressed it in multiple interviews with appearances on Men's Health and the Today show. However, Doncic is unaware of what this change would mean in basketball terms. Doncic avoided basketball before resuming activities, but he hasn't tested himself enough in a five-on-five setting.

Nevertheless, Friday would give him his first opportunity to do so when he represents Slovenia in a 2025 EuroBasket Preparation game. Doncic has a competitive tournament to test his endurance and conditioning, which can help him prepare for the gruelling 82-game NBA season, which tips off this fall.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
