“It’s not throw the ball at Shaq, and Shaq shoots it every time or throw the ball to Kobe” - Shaquille O'Neal says every single member of the team is involved when it comes to winning a championship

Shaquille O'Neal definitely knows a thing or two about winning a championship. The Hall-of-Fame center is famously known for leading the LA Lakers to a grand slam with the late Kobe Bryant. While the duo formed a truly dominant and near-unstoppable tandem, Shaq appreciated the value of teamwork in bringing those three straight championships to the Lakers.

In an episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time champion weighed in on the Golden State Warriors’ championship chances this season. As generational as Steph Curry is and as good as Klay Thompson has been, those guys will need everyone on the roster to add another title to the Bay Area team.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant garnered practically all the headlines during their time in LA, but the team reigned over their opponents because of the vital contributions of their teammates. O'Neal spoke about the similarities he found between those all-time great Lakers teams and this current version of the Warriors:

“I have four championships, can’t do it without Big Bob [Robert Horry], can’t do without Rick Fox, can’t do without the D Fish [Derek Fisher]. They have to be involved. It’s not throw the ball at Shaq, and Shaq shoots it every time or throw the ball to Kobe.”

He also stressed that getting everyone to join the party had a huge impact not just on the team playing on the floor but on the entire city as well. Because the Golden State Warriors are playing the way the Shaquille O'Neal-led Lakers did before, Shaq made a bold prediction:

“Golden State will win the championship this year. Guaranteed.”

Before Klay Thompson returned and without James Wiseman in the lineup, the Warriors relied on their role players to consistently stay on top this season. Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole are no headline-grabbers but have been crucial this season for the Warriors.

With the pandemic going on, the Golden State Warriors are looking as good as ever because of their ability to maximize the output of everybody on the roster. As long as Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are around, they’ll continue to be one of the elite teams in the NBA.

Will the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title this season as Shaquille O'Neal predicted?

The Golden State Warriors play the game the right way, per Shaquille O'Neal. [Photo: NBA.com]

It’s still January and plenty could go wrong in the span of a few days, particularly with the uncertainty of the pandemic. But as long as their top talent is available, the Golden State Warriors are one of the heavy favorites to lift the trophy by the end of the season.

The Golden State Warriors have risen to the top by using the same mantra they made popular during their multiple championship runs. The “Strength in Numbers” phrase is a rallying cry that the organization and the fans live by. Head coach Steve Kerr has a lineup full of players who take pride in doing their jobs well.

From Steph Curry down to the last man, they all star in their roles and make the most of every opportunity they have on the court. It’s no wonder Andrew Wiggins is in the running to be an All-Star this season, Otto Porter Jr. hardly resembles the player he was a year ago and Jordan Poole looks like a definite franchise foundation builder.

As Shaquille O'Neal noted, they get everyone involved and appear to be on their way to becoming the dynastic team they were just a few years back.

Edited by David Nyland