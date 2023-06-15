"It's time for a change of scenery" - Kendrick Perkins asserts Ja Morant can revive his career under Heat's 'Godfather' 

While Ja Morant waits for NBA commissioner Adam Silver to hand down his latest punishment, the young star has continued to find his name in headlines. With the NBA finals now over it seems to be only a matter of time before we find out how the NBA plans to handle Morant's latest scandal.

In the meantime, fans and analysts have both continued to voice their opinions on what they think is best for the Grizzlies guard. Most recently, NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins explained why he believes Miami is the best place for Ja Morant.

Perkins highlighted the renowned Heat culture and the team's stringent policies, suggesting that they would provide a supportive environment for Morant to stay focused and disciplined. During a recent episode of First Take he spoke about the situation, saying:

"I know the Memphis Grizzlies fans are gonna get up in a uproar and I'm not attacking them. I'm just talking about Ja and his well being and his future. And I think it's time for a change of scenery. And to be honest, we just got through talking about the Miami Heat. I think that's the culture and that's the organization that he needs to go through.

... I also know that when it comes down to the Godfather in Pat Riley. It's nothing that goes on in the city of Miami without him knowing. ... So when I look at what he could go and do for that organization and what the organization could do for him, I look at Ja and the change of scenery, I think Miami is the best fit for him."

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant and the 2023-24 NBA season

Currently, there's no way of knowing what the upcoming season holds for Ja Morant. The ongoing speculation is that Morant could be suspended for up to half the season given that this isn't his first offense.

After footage surfaced of Morant, just weeks into the offseason, brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, Adam Silver expressed his frustration and disappointment. As he explained, last season when Morant found himself involved in multiple controversies, the two talked at length.

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

Throughout those conversations, Silver felt as though Morant understood the seriousness of his actions. As a result, Silver stated that he was shocked to see that Ja Morant hadn't changed his ways.

While there's certainly no precedence for how the NBA punishes players for wielding firearms on Instagram Live, all signs point to the NBA making an example of Morant.

