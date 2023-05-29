“Best news I’ve heard in months”: Fans react as Ja Morant unfollows Davonte Pack on social media

Ja Morant’s friendship with Davonte Pack may be on slippery ground. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar reportedly unfollowed one of his closest childhood friend on all social media accounts.
The stunning news immediately earned reactions from fans:
"Best news I’ve heard in months"
On May 14, the NBA suspended Ja Morant, pending league review, for flashing a gun on Instagram Live. "G12" was with Pack inside a vehicle when the incident happened.
This is the second time the All-Star guard was suspended for waiving a gun while on IG Live. He was also barred from joining team activities in March for flexing a firearm while inside a Denver strip club.
"G12", after the gun incident in March, promised to clean up his act. He went to a counseling facility in Florida before meeting NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Morant showed remorse and vowed to be better.
Two months later, he was back at it, which "shocked" Silver. As a repeat offender, he is expected to receive a lengthier and more costly punishment compared to the March incident.
Ja Morant and Davonte Pack's friendship first grabbed media attention earlier this year. The Memphis Grizzlies played host to the Indiana Pacers in January. Tee Morant, Ja's father, and Davonte Pack were involved in a heated exchange against some Pacers players.
Pack was eventually escorted off the court and was banned for a year form Memphis home games. Morant tweeted his disagreement:
"did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable"
Davonte Pack doubled down on Morant's tweet with a post of his own:
"ALL FALSE INFO Crazy how you believe there side of the story when the cameras don't show nothing that article said"
From staunchly defending Pack, Ja Morant has now unfollowed him on social media. There may be nothing going on here, but many will guess that the NBA superstar may finally be distancing himself from some unwanted influence.
Morant, on numerous occasions, has been seen wearing "MBNO," Davonte Pack's brand. The name stands for "My Brothers, No Others." "G12" has also unfollowed the brand. It remains to be seen if he will stop wearing it as well.
Ja Morant and Davonte Pack played AAU basketball together
Basketball is a passion that Ja Morant and Davonte Pack share. They played together for the the South Carolina Hornets in AAU basketball. New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson was one of their teammates.
Morant and Pack grew up in Sumter, South Carolina and became close friends via hours spent on the basketball court. They would go their separate ways, however, to play college hoops.
The "MBNO" founder spent his two years with Cowly College before transferring to Friends University. Morant, meanwhile, starred at Murray State for two years before jumping into the NBA.
