“Best news I’ve heard in months”: Fans react as Ja Morant unfollows Davonte Pack on social media

Ja Morant’s friendship with Davonte Pack may be on slippery ground. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar reportedly unfollowed one of his closest childhood friend on all social media accounts.

The stunning news immediately earned reactions from fans:

"Best news I’ve heard in months"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@BigCed55 @bigced55 @Natasha3uat If this true blessings come in many forms @Natasha3uat If this true blessings come in many forms

Zachary @Zachary36795327 let’s fucking go @Natasha3uat He took his brand out his bio toolet’s fucking go @Natasha3uat He took his brand out his bio too 💀💀let’s fucking go

🐻 @GrizzFan76 JA UNFOLLOWED DTAP ON EVERYTHING JA UNFOLLOWED DTAP ON EVERYTHING https://t.co/pHDHcQD6OK

On May 14, the NBA suspended Ja Morant, pending league review, for flashing a gun on Instagram Live. "G12" was with Pack inside a vehicle when the incident happened.

This is the second time the All-Star guard was suspended for waiving a gun while on IG Live. He was also barred from joining team activities in March for flexing a firearm while inside a Denver strip club.

"G12", after the gun incident in March, promised to clean up his act. He went to a counseling facility in Florida before meeting NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Morant showed remorse and vowed to be better.

Two months later, he was back at it, which "shocked" Silver. As a repeat offender, he is expected to receive a lengthier and more costly punishment compared to the March incident.

Ja Morant and Davonte Pack's friendship first grabbed media attention earlier this year. The Memphis Grizzlies played host to the Indiana Pacers in January. Tee Morant, Ja's father, and Davonte Pack were involved in a heated exchange against some Pacers players.

Pack was eventually escorted off the court and was banned for a year form Memphis home games. Morant tweeted his disagreement:

"did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable"

Ja Morant @JaMorant twitter.com/ColinzCody/sta… Colin Cody @ColinzCody Prior to the Raptors and Grizz game, Taylor Jenkins comments on the report from the Athletic concerning associates of Ja Morant following a verbal altercation with the Indiana Pacers on Jan.29th Prior to the Raptors and Grizz game, Taylor Jenkins comments on the report from the Athletic concerning associates of Ja Morant following a verbal altercation with the Indiana Pacers on Jan.29th https://t.co/UTub55xNZ1 did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂 twitter.com/ColinzCody/sta…

Davonte Pack doubled down on Morant's tweet with a post of his own:

"ALL FALSE INFO Crazy how you believe there side of the story when the cameras don't show nothing that article said"

DTAP @xBestManWinx Ja Morant @JaMorant twitter.com/ColinzCody/sta… did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂 twitter.com/ColinzCody/sta… ALL FALSE INFO🤷🏾‍♂️ Crazy how you believe there side of the story when the cameras don't show nothing that article said twitter.com/JaMorant/statu… ALL FALSE INFO🤷🏾‍♂️ Crazy how you believe there side of the story when the cameras don't show nothing that article said twitter.com/JaMorant/statu…

From staunchly defending Pack, Ja Morant has now unfollowed him on social media. There may be nothing going on here, but many will guess that the NBA superstar may finally be distancing himself from some unwanted influence.

Morant, on numerous occasions, has been seen wearing "MBNO," Davonte Pack's brand. The name stands for "My Brothers, No Others." "G12" has also unfollowed the brand. It remains to be seen if he will stop wearing it as well.

Ja Morant and Davonte Pack played AAU basketball together

Basketball is a passion that Ja Morant and Davonte Pack share. They played together for the the South Carolina Hornets in AAU basketball. New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson was one of their teammates.

Morant and Pack grew up in Sumter, South Carolina and became close friends via hours spent on the basketball court. They would go their separate ways, however, to play college hoops.

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband Never forget Zion Williamson and Ja Morant played on the same AAU team, the South Carolina Hornets, for one summer. #MarchMadness Never forget Zion Williamson and Ja Morant played on the same AAU team, the South Carolina Hornets, for one summer. #MarchMadness https://t.co/1OwgsSDCih

The "MBNO" founder spent his two years with Cowly College before transferring to Friends University. Morant, meanwhile, starred at Murray State for two years before jumping into the NBA.

Also read: Ja Morant could reportedly receive year’s NBA suspension after latest gun incident (Exclusive)

Poll : 0 votes