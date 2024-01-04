"It’s time for a new era": Raptor fans eye rebuild as Pascal Siakam trade rumors heat up, Toronto embraces new chapter

Pascal Siakam has spent his entire career with the Toronto Raptors playing a total of eight seasons. He became an NBA champion in his third season back in 2019. Without question, Siakam has been the Raptors' best player, especially after Kahwi Leonard and Kyle Lowry left the team. However, it appears that Toronto might want a change.

The Raptors are reportedly yet to offer Pascal Siakam a contract extension and it appears other teams are now eyeing for the big man. As per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have their eyes set on Siakam and could trade for him before the deadline.

The Raptors have recently begun their rebuild after trading OG Anunoby away to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick. Given how the organization is reportedly showing no intentions of offering the big man a new contract, it's probably an indication that Toronto is ready to move to the next chapter.

While Toronto fans have nothing but love for "Spicy P", they also acknowledge that it's time for a new era in the north. Some, however, feel that Siakam should stick around. Here's what they had to say about the trade rumors on social media:

"Do more than just 👀 looking around. Make a move already. Love Spicy P but it’s time for a new era. Complete the rebuild"

"Spicy P, don't go to a poverty franchise."

“The Raptors have decided to keep pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher past the trade deadline”

"To me it feels like he won’t be traded until the draft to try and get an extra high pick"

"Should be the toronto raptors as he wants to re sign in Toronto and wants to be there .."

"Any team not based in Toronto"

"He's kinda needed in Dallas. They got nobody at 4 on the current roster"

"Raptors want young talent in any Siakam trade"

Should the Raptors keep Pascal Siakam?

Thus far in his career, Pascal Siakam has been somewhat of an underdog. He went from a late first-round choice in the 2016 NBA Draft to becoming an NBA champion in 2019. Throughout eight seasons, Siakam has established himself as the Toronto Raptors' main star and has put up strong statistical performances.

Kawhi Leonard's only season with the franchise had a lot to do with Toronto's only championship. While Siakam played an important role in the Raptors' championship run, Siakam has not been able to lead the team to the same heights after Kawhi's departure.

Despite the drawbacks, the big man is still an important asset. He has the ability to score, pass, and secure the boards. He can even play defense when necessary. He is averaging 22.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season. The Toronto Raptors could keep Pascal and pair him with another star player capable of returning the team to its former glory.