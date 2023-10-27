"It's a turn on": Damian Lillard on how he feeds off crowd's energy after hitting dagger 3 in monstrous 39-point Bucks debut

Damian Lillard played his first official NBA game for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Lillard introduced himself to the Milwaukee crowd by scoring 39 points and helping the Bucks get a 118-117 win.

In his postgame interview, Lillard was asked about how huge a factor fans in attendance were. He explained that the crowd can turn players on and motivate them to play better in the clutch.

It's still early in his Bucks career, but "Dame Time" seems to have arrived already:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I did get energy from them. The crowd is getting into it down the stretch, and, I think, for a lot of players, it's a turn on. You're like, 'Man, they expect us to come through,' so I gotta come through. It's also something internal. When you get to the end of the game, I put pressure on myself."

Expand Tweet

The Milwaukee Bucks were up by as many as 19 points in the first half, but the Philadelphia 76ers battled back in the third quarter to trim the lead down to single digits. The Sixers went on a run in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

Damian Lillard then took over with less than four minutes left by hitting a 3-point shot to put Milwaukee 105-104 ahead. The Bucks embarked on an 11-0 run with 2:45 left, but the Sixers were not going down without a fight. The margin was down to just two points when Dame hit a dagger 3-point shot at the 1:13 mark.

Lillard also hit two clutch free throws with 11.5 seconds left to give the Bucks a four-point cushion. De'Anthony Melton hit a 3-point shot to trim the lead to just one point at the buzzer.

Also Read: Masin Elije who filed lawsuit against Dwight Howard in 2019 retweets NSFW post mocking former NBA star: "Can tell he suck mad d**k"

Damian Lillard makes history on Bucks debut

Damian Lillard (left) of the Milwaukee Bucks against Patrick Beverley of the Philadelphia 76ers

Damian Lillard ended with 39 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Lillard shot 45.0% from the field and went 4-12 from beyond the arc. He was a perfect 17-17 from the free throw line in a historic debut for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lillard's 39 points in the new franchise record for most points scored in a debut, breaking Terry Cummings' record of 34 points set in 1984. The game also saw Giannis Antetokounmpo become the Bucks' all-time leader in made baskets, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks on the night. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers with 31 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 27 points off the bench, while Joel Embiid added 24 points.

Also Read: "He has a punchable face" - Richard Jefferson roasts co-ESPN commentator JJ Redick during halftime of Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut