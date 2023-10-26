Masin Elije who filed lawsuit against Dwight Howard in 2019 retweets NSFW post mocking former NBA star: "Can tell he suck mad d**k"

Dwight Howard is facing a lawsuit from Stephen Harper, who accused him of assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Howard, as well as his pastor Calvin Simmons, was also sued by Masin Elije in 2019 for sexual harassment, threatening and manipulation.

In the middle of Howard's current lawsuit and allegations, Elije retweeted the post below on X that was mocking the former NBA player. It was a video of Howard responding to his haters, which was not well received if it is taken into account that he's being accused of sexual assault.

"Yeah I can tell he suck mad d**k just from this video," the account wrote.

Masin Elije made headlines in late 2018 when he claimed to be in a previous relationship with Dwight Howard. Elije broke up with Howard after he was cheating on him with a transgender woman. That's when Calvin Simmons began threatening and harassing him online.

Elije also revealed back then that Howard's camp wanted him to sign a non-disclosure agreement and accept hush money. He filed a lawsuit when he feared for his safety.

"Mr. Elije started receiving threats to his safety and well-being via a multitude of phone calls, text messages, communications on various social media platforms and emails, all of which were from unfamiliar or disguised sources," the lawsuit said.

Elije's lawsuit and claims prompted Howard to come out and clear the air on the rumors about his sexuality. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year told Kristine Leahy on "Fair Game" on FS1 that he never met Elije and it was just a way to get money from him.

"I didn't even know who the person was," Howard said. "Why would somebody, who I never met, never had any contact with, make up a whole story about me? I saw all the hate, the pure hate, from people that I've never met before, just pile up everywhere I went. ... "I'm not gay. It's a lot of people who are and they have to hide, and there's people who have mental issues and they have to hide."

Dwight Howard denies sexual assault charges

A few months after Stephen Harper's lawsuit was filed, Dwight Howard and his representatives finally responded. Howard's camp has vehemently denied the accusations and all the things that happened during his encounter with Harper were consensual.

The one-time NBA champion also released a video responding to all his haters, telling the trolls to mind their own business. He's also baffled that people worry about what he's doing in his free time in his bedroom.

